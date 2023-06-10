UAE v West Indies ODIs - Men

Athanaze blazes fastest fifty as Windies sweep UAE

Dominican product makes impressive entry into international cricket with stunning knock in six-wicket win in Sharjah

10 June 2023, 08:19 AM AEST

