Athanaze blazes fastest fifty as Windies sweep UAE

West Indian Alick Athanaze announced himself on the international cricket stage with a record-equalling half-century in his side's four-wicket win in the third ODI against UAE in Sharjah.

With the Windies chasing 185 to complete a series sweep, opener Athanaze crashed a 26-ball fifty – the equal fastest on ODI debut – to lay the platform for a win that was ultimately achieved with 89 balls to spare.

The left-hander from Dominica, who idolises Brian Lara, raced out of the blocks with 30 from his first 11 balls, and shortly after, he equalled the mark set by Indian Krunal Pandya in March 2021.

The 24-year-old was out for 65 from 45 deliveries, including nine fours and three sixes, in a performance that had been anticipated by many in the Caribbean ever since he pipped Indian superstar Shubman Gill as the top run scorer at the 2018 Under 19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Athanaze has not been included in West Indies' squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, and nor has 23-year-old off-spinner Kevin Sinclair who, in just his fourth ODI and first in almost a year, took 4-24 from 7.1 overs to spark a dramatic UAE collapse of 8-42 and pave the way for a comfortable win for the visitors.