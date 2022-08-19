The Women's Hundred 2022
Wellington fills her boots as Aussies star again in Hundred
Amanda-Jade Wellington has become the latest Australian to star in the women's Hundred, bowling Southern Brave to victory over Manchester Originals
19 August 2022, 08:24 AM AEST
Australian women continue to dominate English cricket's Hundred tournament with Amanda-Jade Wellington's three key wickets helping spin Southern Brave to victory over Manchester Originals.
The 25-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist didn't feature in the Australian XI in the Birmingham Games, but she's making up for lost time at the Hundred, named player of the match after her leg-spin got rid of Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone in the Brave's nine-run win at Southampton's Rose Bowl on Thursday.
It was another match-winning display from an Australian in the 100-ball-a-side tournament after recent similar starring displays from Alana King, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney.
Originals had looked set for victory while chasing the home side's 5-136 as Emma Lamb cracked 57, but Wellington sparked a turnaround with superb bowling.
A slower one did for Lee, Wellington then took a return catch to get rid of the dangerous Dottin and then tempted Ecclestone to sky one to mid-off as she ended with figures of 3-27 off her 20 balls.
It made Wellington the tournament's leading wicket-taker with seven victims in three matches so far, two ahead of her international colleague King, who's taken five for Trent Rockets.
Her fine effort preceded excellent death bowling from Lauren Bell and Anya Shrubsole as the Brave took six wickets for just 24 runs over the last 22 deliveries.
"I was nervous, but I was also confident," said Adelaide Strikers spinner Wellington.
"We've had a great start and been at this situation many times, but this year we're taking it game-by-game. I've had a lot of practice.
"I was just happy to be in the Commonwealth Games, but here I'm getting games and landing the wrong 'un in the right spot."
Brave remain top of the table with three wins from three, as Wellington's Aussie international teammate Tahlia McGrath also played her part, conceding only 12 runs off her 10 balls.
Earlier, Brave had been indebted to openers Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt, both of whom are expected to feature in this year's Weber WBBL|08, with that pair giving them a fine start of 64 off the first 43 balls.
Australians at The Hundred 2022
Women
Birmingham Phoenix: Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry
London Spirit: Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt
Northern Superchargers: Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy
Southern Brave: Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Trent Rockets: Alana King, Elyse Villani
Welsh Fire: Nicola Carey, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland
Men
Birmingham Phoenix: Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade
London Spirit: Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott
Manchester Originals: Sean Abbott, Ashton Turner
Oval Invincibles: Hilton Cartwright
Southern Brave: Tim David, Marcus Stoinis
Trent Rockets: Daniel Sams
Welsh Fire: Adam Zampa