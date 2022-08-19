The Women's Hundred 2022

Wellington fills her boots as Aussies star again in Hundred

Amanda-Jade Wellington has become the latest Australian to star in the women's Hundred, bowling Southern Brave to victory over Manchester Originals

AAP

19 August 2022, 08:24 AM AEST

