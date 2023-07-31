Strong start by Aussie openers in pursuit of record chase

Best opening stand of Ashes lifts Aussies before rain hits

Australia enter the final day of a compelling Ashes campaign still needing to post their biggest successful run chase at The Oval to secure a drought-breaking series win, but 135 runs closer to than they were before David Warner and Usman Khawaja's so-far unbeaten opening stand.

When another bout of England's interminable summer rain saw day four abandoned at 4.45pm with just 38 overs bowled in Australia's pursuit of a distant 384 for victory, the visitors were 0-135 with Warner unbeaten on 58 and Khawaja 69no.

The victory target was set after England were finally bowled out in the day's second over for 395, meaning Australia needed to exceed the highest successful fourth innings run chase at The Oval by more than 100 runs if they were to clinch their first Ashes series win in England win in the UK since 2001.

With better weather forecast for day five and England's jaded bowlers offered a much-needed chance to regroup and refresh before their final assault, the task ahead of Pat Cummins' men remains significant.

But they could not have asked for a better platform from which to launch what would be a famous run chase, with lifetime friends Warner and Khawaja producing their best stand of the series – the best opening effort by either team – in the most difficult of circumstances.

The pair's unbeaten union represented the best first-wicket partnership Australia has produced in England since Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer put on 185 in the corresponding Test at The Oval where the Ashes were lost in 2005.

Since then, Australia has seen only four other 100-plus opening stands in England prior to today, all of them between Warner and Chris Rogers though none of them surpassed the undefeated 114 at Lord's during the 2015 campaign.

While the opening overs against the most potent new-ball combination Test cricket has known presented challenges, as the ball became older and refused to misbehave in the air or off the pitch the going became more straightforward and runs started to flow.

Having reached 0-75 at lunch at a rate of more than three per over, Australia's ageless openers were met by a change of tactics after the break as rival skipper Ben Stokes deployed catchers in front of the wicket as had been the case on a similarly unresponsive surface at Edgbaston in the series opener.

But with notionally two days to bat and the Ashes already in their keeping, Australia had no incentive to consider risks and instead busied themselves working the ball into gaps before picking their moments to counter-punch.

The first definitive sign Australia were looking to put pressure back on a fatigued England attack came soon after lunch when, after several unproductive overs, Warner drop-kicked Anderson over mid-off for four, dramatically completing the stroke down on one knee.

Hold the pose: Warner blasts Anderson over mid-off // Getty

He had earlier taken several steps down the pitch at the veteran seamer, to which the normally impeccable Anderson responded by letting go a shoulder-high full-toss that Warner parried to the deep third boundary in an act of pure self-defence as he tumbled backwards on to the pitch.

The delivery was signalled no-ball and Anderson offered a perfunctory apology for his clear breach of cricket's spirit as well as its law, but Stokes clapped his hands as if sensing the surprise weapon might bring the break in concentration they sought.

The intensity lifted further next over when Khawaja and then Warner struck boundaries through the off-side from part-time spinner Joe Root, before Warner lashed a third over mid-wicket as Australia announced they were putting the foot down as the deficit dropped below 250.

An equally emphatic blow was landed next over after Mark Wood was belatedly brought into the fray, with suggestions the express quick had been suffering from a stomach upset, when he speared a skidding bouncer into the back of Khawaja's batting helmet.

In trying to hurriedly duck under the head-seeking missile, Khawaja instinctively turned away from the ball that clipped his right shoulder blade before thudding so heavily into the protective head piece it inflicted noticeable damage to the leather.

The ball was replaced while the batter underwent mandatory concussion tests in the middle, and a replacement helmet was sought before Khawaja continued his innings on 61.

Khawaja composes himself after being hit by Wood, prompting a several minute delay // Getty

It also became apparent the substitute ball exhibited vastly different qualities to its predecessor, with the swing Wood was suddenly able to find prompting Stokes to immediately re-introduce his most effective swing bowler, Chris Woakes.

The sudden shift in the game following replacement of the ball wasn’t lost on Khawaja who signalled his frustration to the umpires who had chosen the substitute version, but no sooner had Woakes completed an over than drinks were summoned then the rain set in for the afternoon.

The day had begun in brilliant sunshine, and bearing a distinct hue of English pageantry as Broad descended the dressing room steps to resume his final innings in any form of cricket and was met by an Australia guard of honour just beyond the boundary rope.

Suggestions his batting ally and long-time new-ball partner Anderson also avail himself of the accolade given it was his 41st birthday were laughed off by the older partner who – according to Broad – is steadfastly refusing to call time on his Test tenure.

After a standing ovation that lasted the entirety of the pair's walk to the wicket and then some more, England's innings lasted just 11 deliveries at which point the duo was celebrated again all the way back to the sheds.

The intervening cricket had allowed Broad to launch one mighty six over mid-wicket, thereby registering Mitchell Starc's bowling century (4-100), before Anderson's repeatedly clumsy attempts to reverse sweep brought him undone despite the efforts of a similarly inexpert umpire.

Only 21 minutes elapsed between Australia bowling and batting, but in that time south London's weather underwent a radical transformation as thick clouds rumbled in from the south-west further perpetuating the visitors' view it's not only been England's fans staunchly against them all series.

But despite the crescendo that met his opening delivery, Broad wasn't able to deliver the miracle ball his nation yearned nor could Anderson, who became the first man aged 41 or older to open the bowling in a Test since India's Lala Amarnath (also 41) against Pakistan at Mumbai in 1952.

By the time Woakes replaced Broad after a handful of overs, the party mood was already starting to fall flat and it took the introduction of hobbled spinner Moeen Ali in the 10th over – by which time Australia were 0-32 – to rouse the restless crowd into chorus once more.

While Moeen was able to show the groin strain he sustained while batting on day one did not prevent him bowling, it was clear his mobility and therefore effectiveness were reduced.

It was also becoming increasingly obvious, as was the case with Australia's foot weary bowlers in their final stint of the campaign, that England's greying attack were feeling the pinch and battling for inspiration as well as penetration.

With spin historically a vital weapon on the final days of Tests at The Oval, and number one spinner Moeen conceding runs at almost four an over, Stokes turned to auxiliary tweaker Root who has shown a happy knack for gaining timely breakthroughs in previous Tests this series.

Curiously, the one bowler not tried by England throughout the morning session was their fastest and most potent, Mark Wood, whose absence from the crease could only be explained by concerns about the ambient light or a fitness issue given his troubled history with injury.

England were so bereft of ideas to break Australia's best opening stand of the series they decided to reprise the tactic tried by Broad in the first innings, that immediately brought them the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

In the hope of manufacturing another bolt of good fortune, Stokes and Root took turns switching the bails on Khawaja's stumps only for the Australia opener – who had warned England against the ploy last Friday – to swap them straight back.

The novelty act began to resemble one of those scenes from a spy movie spoof where nobody is quite sure which drink on the revolving table has been spiked, but the end result was the pea-and-thimble trick yielded nothing but confusion.

Having reached 0-75 at lunch, the long-time friends pushed on to the first century opening stand of the series (albeit in the ultimate innings) as Wood was finally unleashed almost half an hour after the break having been off the field immediately prior to his initial spell.

In the space of the speedster's first two over, Khawaja reached his half-century (off 109 balls faced) followed soon after by a complementary milestone for Warner (off 90 deliveries) as the fervour among fans created by Wood's introduction again began to dissipate.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood