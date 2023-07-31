Men's Ashes 2023

Strong start by Aussie openers in pursuit of record chase

David Warner and Usman Khawaja's half-centuries helped Australia to 0-135 when rain stopped play on day four, with Australia still needing another 249 runs to win

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

31 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

