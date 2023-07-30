Men's Ashes 2023

Uphill battle for Australia with massive chase on the cards

England's lead has stretched to 377 runs with Australia needing to defy history to claim victory in the final Test of the series

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

30 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

