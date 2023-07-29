Men's Ashes 2023

Australia's tail wags to secure unlikely first innings lead

Visitors will take a 12-run lead into the second innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval after crucial runs from Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

29 July 2023, 03:30 AM AEST

