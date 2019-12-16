Burns, Strano press Cup claims as Aus A seal series

Erin Burns and Molly Strano have continued to press their Australian selection claims as they led Australia A to a series-sealing win over India A in Brisbane.

Off-spinner Strano bagged her second three-wicket haul of the series to help restrict India A to 9-176 at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field, before she shared an unbeaten 58-run stand with Burns, who struck an unbeaten half-century, to see Australia A home by three wickets.

After Belinda Vakarewa – another who has pressed a case for a national recall this series – started the series decider with a maiden, a Strano double strike left India A reeling at 2-0 in the second over.

The Victorian held on to a return catch to send in-form fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma on her way for a duck, with first drop Nuzhat Parween (0) caught behind two balls later.

Fighting contributions from Vade Krishnamurthy (35) and Arundhati Reddy (45) countered an otherwise dominant display from the hosts with the ball, as India A finished their fifty overs at 9-176.

Strano finished her 10 overs with 3-26, backed up by young gun quick Annabel Sutherland (2-33) and Tahlia McGrath 2-39).

Burns struck an unbeaten fifty // Getty

Vakarewa proved near unplayable for the tourists, bowling two maidens to finish her seven overs with figures of 0-12.

Opener Georgia Redmayne (41) laid a steady foundation in reply, before a wobble with the bat left the Australians 7-119.

But Burns, fresh of a 55-ball century in the second game, again delivered with the bat scoring an unbeaten 53 from 52 deliveries, well supported by Strano (22no).

Australia took out the 50-over series 2-1 and will now turn their attention to the three-game T20 series beginning Thursday, where World Cup selections will come into even sharper focus.

Australia A One-Day squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Georgia Redmayne, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A T20 Squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India A squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Anuja Patil (vc), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar

Australia A v India A

First OD: India A won by 16 runs

Second OD: Australia A won by 81 runs

Third OD: Australia A won by three wickets

First T20: December 19, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 1pm

Second T20: December 21, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 1pm

Third T20: December 23, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 10am