Australia A v India A ODI - Women's

Burns, Strano press Cup claims as Aus A seal series

Molly Strano led the way with the ball, before Erin Burns produced another strong display with the bat as the hosts took out the 50-over series

Cricket Network

16 December 2019, 06:50 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo