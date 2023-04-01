Renshaw stakes Ashes claim on day one of 'A' tour

Renshaw dominates day one of 'A' series with unbeaten 92

Matthew Renshaw has emphatically responded to his axing during the Test tour of India by dominating the opening day of Australia A's tour of New Zealand.

Sent into bat after rain washed out the entire first session at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, the Queensland opener finished day one unbeaten on 92 from 140 balls as New Zealand A struggled to stem the scoring on green-tinged wicket.

Renshaw, who played the first Test in India and replaced David Warner as a concussion substitute in the second before being left out of the XI for the final two matches of the Border Gavaskar series, smashed 12 fours and a six and will resume tomorrow within sight of an 18th first-class century.

The visitors ended day one 1-155 from 44 overs, with Tim Ward also unbeaten on 38 when lengthening autumn shadows brought play to a halt due to bad light.

"It's really strange times at the moment for me, I feel like I haven't really had much of a bat since the Big Bash … only four bats ago was the Big Bash," Renshaw said after stumps.

Renshaw opened with Teague Wyllie at the picturesque Bert Sutcliffe Oval // Supplied-NZC

"That's the way cricket can be sometimes so it's nice to be back in the middle, back scoring runs and just enjoying batting."

The 27-year-old put on 42 for the first wicket with West Australian teenage batting prodigy Teague Wyllie, who was preferred at the top of the order over Tasmanian opener Tim Ward.

It was a move that perhaps shows national selectors have one eye to the future with 18-year-old Wyllie having batted at No.3 for WA this season after opening throughout his junior career, including for Australia in last year's Under-19 World Cup .

"I feel like if you can bat at three or open you can bat anywhere, so it (was) just team line-up and the way the selectors wanted to go about it," Renshaw said.

Wyllie scored 14 before he was out caught // Supplied-NZC

"If you lose the toss and are batting it's just a really good opportunity to test yourself on these wickets.

"We probably would have looked to bowl first if we won the toss but it's a really enjoyable challenge on a green wicket with a Dukes ball that after being in India for six to seven weeks facing an SG ball that doesn't bounce above your knee, it was a nice change and challenge coming over here."

Scott Kuggeleijn, one of the New Zealand A XI's six internationally capped players, brought the home side their only success for the opening day when he had Wyllie caught in the gully for 14.

But Kuggeleijn (1-49) also proved expensive, conceding 4.9 runs per over, including 18 from his ninth over as Renshaw smashed a six and two fours.

Ajaz Patel, another Black Cap representative in the 'A' squad, also copped the treatment with 20 runs coming from his four overs.

Play will resume on day two at the earlier start time of 7am AEST with Renshaw eight runs shy of a century.

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: April 1-4, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia