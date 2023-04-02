New Zealand A v Australia A - Men

Quicks strike thrice after Aus A batters pile on runs

Wes Agar and Spencer Johnson took three wickets before stumps after a century by Matthew Renshaw and fifties to Tim Ward and Nathan McSweeney put the Aussies in a dominant position

Jack Paynter and Josh Schonafinger

2 April 2023, 04:30 PM AEST

