Quicks strike thrice after Aus A batters pile on runs

Aussie batters take control on day two of 'A' series opener

Matthew Renshaw's 18th first-class century has helped put Australia A in the box seat at stumps on day two of the opening match of their New Zealand tour.

Renshaw's 112 from 169 balls, and half-centuries to Tim Ward and skipper Nathan McSweeney, allowed Australia A to declare on 6-370 before reducing the hosts to 3-109 by the close of play.

Wes Agar (2-31) continued his fine form following a career-best 36-wicket Marsh Sheffield Shield season with the opening two wickets of Sean Solia (5) and Henry Cooper (3).

QUICK SINGLE Renshaw stakes Ashes claim on day one of 'A' tour

Redbacks teammate Spencer Johnson (1-34) grabbed the third to have New Zealand A wobbling at 3-47 before two of their more experienced batters in Cole McConchie and skipper Tom Bruce steadied the ship.

McConchie (36no) and Bruce (31no) guided the Kiwis to stumps without further loss, with bad light again bringing about an early finish at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

It was Matthew Renshaw's 18th first-class century // Supplied-NZC

Beginning the day on 92 not out, it took Renshaw only 19 minutes to reach his century, bringing up his fourth ton of the season with a confident punch through the covers.

The Queensland left-hander showed great defence throughout his innings but also an array of shots, going at a strike rate of 66.27.

Ward (75) continued where he left off on day one and captain McSweeney, despite taking 17 balls to get off the mark, also looked largely unchallenged to score an even 50.

The Tasmanian brought about his own downfall with an error in judgement off the bowling of Solia (1-48), shouldering arms and allowing the ball to knock back his off stump.

Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney brings up a half-century // Supplied-NZC

The middle session saw the Aussies begin to up the ante, with Aaron Hardie and McSweeney beginning to attack with some extravagant strokes.

Hardie couldn't control a short ball off Scott Kuggeleijn (3-94), top-edging a catch on 21, and four balls later McSweeney fell in similar fashion, feathering a short ball through to wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher off Doug Bracewell (1-58).

Campbell Kellaway (35no off 39) and Jimmy Peirson (30 off 44) continued in aggressive fashion to help push the game forward given only 44 overs were possible on day one due to rain and bad light.

Ajaz Patel bowls to McSweeney on day two // Supplied-NZC

The declaration came at the tea break, with Australia A 6-370 and the tourists will be searching for quick wickets when day three begins at 7am AEST tomorrow.

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: April 1-4, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jordan Buckingham, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O'Donnell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia