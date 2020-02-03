ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020

Sangha stars as Aussies win thriller at U19 World Cup

Tanveer Sangha's four wickets and last-over slogging lift Australia's U19s to victory over Afghanistan and set up Windies rematch

Dave Middleton

3 February 2020, 09:48 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo