Women's Ashes - Test

Jonassen fires as 'A' side denies Aussies in Ashes warm-up

A Jess Jonassen century and fifties to Grace Harris and Maitlan Brown has given Australia's bowling attack a working over on day two of an intra-squad match in Brisbane

Adam Burnett at Geoff Dymock Oval

1 June 2023, 05:51 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo