Perry, McGrath find groove in Aus v Aus A warm-up

Allrounders Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath have produced dominant innings as Australia's Ashes preparation ramped up in Brisbane.

Perry struck a century and McGrath 93 as the Australian outfit posted a daunting 5-363 from 90 overs against Australia A on the first day of their two-day match at Geoff Dymock Oval.

Perry and McGrath, batting at No.3 and No.4 respectively, put on a bumper 158-run stand for the third wicket as the Australia A bowlers were made to toil in good batting conditions.

Superstar Perry patiently built her innings by picking off the loose balls from the young 'A' attack, reaching her century with a beautiful lofted on-drive off leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Perry raises the bat to her teammates after her magnificent century // cricket.com.au

However, when the over was done, coach Shelley Nitschke called for Perry's retirement, ending her knock on 102 off 187 balls, with 14 boundaries.

New vice-captain McGrath looked especially strong on the front foot against the faster bowlers, peppering the cover boundary on multiple occasions.

Her aggression eventually brought about her downfall however, caught behind by Maddy Darke off the bowling of Maitlan Brown for 93 off 134 balls.

Speaking after the day's play, McGrath was left in awe by Perry's brilliance.

“She was unreal. She’s so disciplined with how she approaches the game," McGrath told cricket.com.au.

"I learned a lot batting out there with her today and I always love batting with her because of the way she thinks about the game."

While the sides lined up quite true to the squads that have been selected for their respective tours of England, Australia's Jess Jonassen and Annabel Sutherland lined up for Australia A, with Jonassen skippering the side in place of regular captain Heather Graham who was sitting out with a corked thigh and Sutherland to add more firepower to the 'A' attack.

Annabel Sutherland played for Australia A despite being in Australia's squad // cricket.com.au

McGrath hinted at a very collaborative style of leadership approach in the group when asked if she felt extra pressure to perform with the vice-captaincy tag.

"Yes and no, there's more responsibility," McGrath said.

"We're really lucky with the group that we've got that Midge (Alyssa Healy) leads really well from the front, she incorporates a lot of others and gives them leadership roles within themselves.

"We've got the likes of 'Pez' (Perry), 'Jono' (Jonassen), Ash (Gardner), everyone leads in their own way and we help each other out a lot."

Openers Phoebe Litchfield (20 off 34) and Beth Mooney (31 off 63) both started in strong fashion but both fell trying to be a little too aggressive – Litchfield caught at cover and Mooney stumped.

Australia captain Healy, taking up a new role in the middle order, and gun allrounder Ashleigh Gardner both kept the run rate rolling along as the compulsory declaration after 90 overs neared.

Healy got some valuable time in the middle // cricket.com.au

Healy cruised to 49 off 62 balls but was caught off the bowling of Jonassen whereas Gardner finished unbeaten on 39 off 43 balls which included a crisp straight six off Charli Knott in the day's final over.

Jonassen was the only multiple wicket-taker for Australia A, finishing her 16 overs with 2-34.

Courtney Sippel, Wellington and Brown each took one while there were some promising signs from the other quicks Kate Peterson, Tess Flintoff and Lauren Cheatle.

McGrath said facing the English Dukes ball, that will be in use during the Ashes, provided some new challenges.

"I'm still learning the Dukes ball so the more time in the middle the better.

"It swung late, which was pleasing for both sides, but you never feel quite set as a batter when the ball is moving.

Australia A will require 364 runs in 90 overs to win the match on the second and final day of the contest to take place tomorrow.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)