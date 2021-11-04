ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Australia thump Tigers, boost semi-final hopes

Adam Zampa's five wicket haul led Australia's charge before Bangladesh's paltry 73 was chased down in the seventh over

Louis Cameron

4 November 2021, 10:48 PM AEST

