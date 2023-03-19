India v Australia ODIs - Men

Starc, Marsh destroy India in 37-over masterclass

Mitchell Starc snared 5-53 and Mitch Marsh bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 off 36 balls as Australia levelled the series with a crushing 10-wicket win over India

AAP

19 March 2023, 11:18 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo