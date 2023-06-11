ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Champions! Aussies beat India to earn first WTC crown

Steve Smith's classic catch and Scott Boland's super final-morning spell see Australia claim 209-run win to seal maiden World Test Championship

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

11 June 2023, 09:42 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo