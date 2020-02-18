Lanning powers Aussie fightback in final tune up

We're as ready as we can be for the 'real cricket': Lanning

The match in a tweet: AUSSIES WIN! Carey seals the win with a boundary after captain Lanning and deputy Haynes led a brilliant fightback with the bat

The Score: South Africa 6-147 (Van Niekerk 62, Lee 29; Kimmince 2-34) lost to Australia 6-150 (Lanning 47, Haynes 39; Kapp 4-16) by four wickets in 19.3 overs at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

The Hero: Meg Lanning thrives in a tricky run chase and with her team 4-35 in the sixth over, it was the sort of situation that is tailor-made for the Australian captain. Having jetted in fresh from the captain’s media day in Sydney on Monday, Lanning swapped cuddling koalas for smashing runs, steadying the Australian chase before launching her attack.

With an array of cover drives, cuts and pull shots, Lanning took the wind out of the sails of a Proteas attack who had looked right on top of the Australian top order. She was denied a half-century when she was caught in the deep off Ayabonga Khaka in the 17th over but had done enough to put her team within sight of victory.

The Support Cast: Lanning was brilliantly support by her deputy Rachael Haynes, who struck 39 from 35 deliveries. Haynes was under pressure through the tri-series after a dismal Rebel WBBL campaign and a tough start against England and India, but she looks to have rediscovered her groove. Coming to the middle in the sixth over, she cleared the boundary with her second scoring shot to relieve the pressure, putting on 90 for the sixth with her captain before being caught behind off Kapp in the 16th over.

After Haynes and Lanning fell, Nicola Carey (17no) and Annabel Sutherland (9no) combined to ensure there were no further hiccups for the hosts, steering their side home with three balls to spare.

Nicola Carey hit the winnings runs in Australia's warm-up win against South Africa

The Bowlers: Australia captain Lanning had more options at her disposal than usual with the flexible rules around warm-up games allowing her team to utilize as many of their 15-strong squad as desired. She employed eight bowlers in total – allrounders Erin Burns (knee) and Sophie Molineux (corked thigh) sat out, while fiery quick Tayla Vlaeminck was rested – with Delissa Kimmince leading the wicket-taking with 2-34, removing van Niekerk and trapping the dangerous Chloe Tryon (11) lbw to curtail South Africa’s push for late runs.

Spearhead Megan Schutt (1-21) was economical at her home ground and picked up the wicket of Mignon du Preez (1), while left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (1-22) was equally impressive and her tight bowling was rewarded with the scalp of Sune Luus (11) in the final over.

The Consolation Acts: South African’s leading lights Dane van Niekerk (61 off 52) and Marizanne Kapp (4-16 and 22) starred with bat and ball, making it clear the Proteas will be a force to be reckoned with in this tournament. Van Niekerk has moved to the top of the order after batting at second drop in New Zealand earlier this month and while she was removed without scoring against Sri Lanka on Sunday, it paid off on Tuesday. The Proteas skipper played the aggressor in a 79-run opening stand with Lizelle Lee, bringing up a half-century from 40 balls before eventually being bowled by Delissa Kimmince in the 18th over, having found the boundary seven times and cleared it thrice.

Kapp is one of the world’s most dangerous with ball in hand and she was simply devastating against Australia’s star-studded top-order. She struck with her first delivery to bowl the in-form Beth Mooney (10), claiming a second three balls later when first drop Ashleigh Gardner (0) edged behind. She got through the usually impenetrable defences of Ellyse Perry with her next over, bowling the star allrounder for five.

The Worry: Australia opener Healy’s struggles continued as she fell for nine in the second over. Looking to turn around a recent run of low scores, Healy started promisingly, striking two boundaries, but a miscued sweep brought about her undoing as she was caught at backward square leg off the bowling of Nonkululeko Mlaba. It followed scores of scores of 1, 0, 1, 9 and 4 in the tri-series, while she was also dismissed for one in a warm-up against the Cricket Australia XI in late January.

The Next Stop: Australia fly to Sydney on Wednesday, where they’ll hit the ground running in preparation for Friday’s opening World Cup match against India at Sydney Showground Stadium.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Warm-up

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network