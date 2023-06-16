Mooney warms up for Ashes with Leicester ton

Mooney blitzes opening audition for new red-ball role

Beth Mooney has produced an ominous display ahead of next week’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, stroking a century on the opening day of Australia’s warm-up match against England A in Leicester.

Mooney top-scored with 107 as Australia were bowled out for 284 after electing to bat first on a warm and sunny morning at Grace Road, with Ellyse Perry the hosts’ next highest scorer with a 33-ball 32.

England A will resume on 2-135 on the second morning of the three-day red-ball encounter, after teenager Grace Scrivens (55no) and skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill (53no) shared an unbeaten 115-run stand to frustrate the tourists late on Thursday afternoon.

Kim Garth had earlier struck a double blow, trapping Eve Jones (0) lbw before bowling Maia Bouchier (5), to have England A 2-20, before the pair of Scrivens and Winfield-Hill – the youngest and eldest members of the England A side respectively – batted through to stumps, ending an entertaining and high-scoring day.

"A lot of runs were scored in the end for an interesting type of wicket, I thought," Mooney told cricket.com.au after play.

"Early on there wasn't a lot of pace in it, and a bit of variable bounce, some shot through and some kept quite low quite early in the piece.

"I'm glad we're not batting last on that wicket.

"But hopefully our bowlers can get through them in the morning and we can settle into a bit of a rhythm, get eight more wickets and then we can have a dip again.

"We probably weren't expecting to be in the field this afternoon but that's part of the game as well.

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Grace Scrivens hit half-centuries // Getty

"It’s probably not a huge score, but hopefully our bowlers can defend that and get a bit more out of the wicket … and make sure we create as many opportunities as we can as a fielding unit to help the bowlers out."

Australia gave a strong indication they are set to debut a dual left-hand opening combination in the one-off Test in Nottingham, after Mooney was joined by uncapped batter Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order.

Litchfield found the boundary three times during a 38-run opening stand with Mooney but was forced to depart when she was trapped on the pads by England A opening bowler Eva Gray.

Mooney was given a life on 27 when wicketkeeper Lauren Winfield-Hill grassed a tricky chance, while Perry arrived in the middle full of intent and stroked six boundaries to fly to 32 before edging behind off the bowling of Paige Scholfield.

Australia went into the lunch break with Mooney unbeaten on 58 and Tahlia McGrath – who got off the mark with three consecutive boundaries – on 13 not out.

They reached 2-151 in the middle session before England A started the fightback; first McGrath dragged a wide delivery from Freya Davies back onto her stumps to be out for 21 before skipper Alyssa Healy’s stay at the crease lasted just three balls as she was trapped plumb lbw for one.

The Aussies then fell to 5-163 when Ashleigh Gardner was caught behind on seven.

Ellyse Perry hit six boundaries in a speedy 32 // Getty

Annabel Sutherland (29) helped the tourists steady before Mooney brought up triple figures from 126 deliveries, but the Australian opener departed shortly after when she was bowled by spinner Charlie Dean.

Alana King (31no) added handy late runs as the Australians were bowled out for 284; Dean led the wickets tally with 3-49 from 11 overs.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (2-9) waited more than 50 overs to be thrown the ball but mopped up the tail in her 2.3 overs.

Both Australia and England A are able to use 13 players in this three-day warm-up game, with only 11 players permitted to bat.

In England's three-day warm-up match against Australia A in Derby, Queenslander Charli Knott top-scored with 51no as the visitors were bowled out for 221 after electing to bat first before Tammy Beaumont (65no) and skipper Heather Knight (26no) saw the hosts to 1-101 at stumps.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)