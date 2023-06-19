Late Broad blitz leaves Ashes opener on knife's edge

Ashes opener set for epic finish after wild day four

A rousing early evening spell of seam bowling from Stuart Broad has England eyeing a first Test win built on some audacious batting and a masterclass with the ball amid momentum that could prove difficult to arrest as the series unfolds.

Set 281 to win after England were knocked over for 273 amid some frantic strokeplay across a sun-soaked day four, Australia stumbled after a solid opening stand to finish 3-107 and still 174 in arrears.

If Australia are to defy the full force of 'Bazball' and 75 years of history, they will once again rely on the sublime form of opener Usman Khawaja who was first innings' mainstay and resumes on 34no, with perhaps some assistance from Birmingham's notoriously fickle weather.

Broad sent the Edgbaston crowd to the edge of apoplexy when he returned for a second spell as the clock closed in on 7pm with a double strike that removed Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6), both caught behind off full-pitched balls that shaped in and nipped away.

It followed Warner's removal for 36 after he and Khawaja shaved 61 off the target with only the occasional cause for concern, and prompted Australia to send out nightwatchman Scott Boland to face the fury with almost 20 minutes remaining before stumps.

Boland survived the intense scrutiny to finish unbeaten on 13.

A day that began with the unbridled extravagance of Joe Root trying to reverse ramp Pat Cummins' opening delivery over the slips ended with England ascendant after their batters maintained their all-out aggression and the bowlers showcased their exquisite skills in not-so-conducive conditions.

At one stage, England's lead looked like it might be marginally beyond 200 as they regularly threw away wickets in adhering to their barnstorming ethos, but eventually posted a challenging total in double-quick time with their 273 coming off 66.3 overs.

Those runs might have come at an even greater pace if not for a couple of searching spells from Cummins whose 4-63 included his rival captain at a crucial juncture, and the always threatening spin of Nathan Lyon (4-80) now on the cusp of 500 Test wickets.

England's desperate haste to set a target perhaps reflected concerns that rain forecast for Tuesday might wipe out the morning session and possibly more, and it was therefore crucial to get an hour or more's bowling at them before stumps.

Their only significant mis-step was keeper Jonny Bairstow's failure to lay a hand on an edge from Khawaja (on 5) from Jimmy Anderson's first over of the innings, with the chance flying between keeper and Joe Root at first slip.

And should they end up on the losing side, they could identify the three vital wickets they surrendered to unnecessarily belligerent strokes when batters were set – Root (48, stumped), Harry Brook (46, ill-advised pull) and Bairstow (20, reverse sweep) – as culprits.

QUICK SINGLE Carey's worth encapsulated in key Ashes moment

Not that there will be apportionment of blame in a set-up where the skipper has already announced there's no such thing as a bad shot, just unfortunate outcomes from justifiable daring.

Having squandered the regulation opportunity off Khawaja at when Australia were just six runs into their pursuit, England were then compelled to rummage through their duffle bag of funk to try and manufacture another moment.

When Ollie Robinson took over from Broad's first spell, they initiated the same 'Brumbrella' of catchers spread in front of Khawaja either side of the pitch that had accompanied the opener's dismissal for 141 in the first dig, which prompted the bowler's incendiary send-off.

Then, with Moeen Ali defying a badly blistered spinning finger to take the ball after 10 overs, Stokes positioned himself at some sort of deep straight-hit position immediately behind the bowlers' arm that seemed not so much a fielding strategy as a ploy to get in the batter's eyeline.

Khawaja politely asked the England skipper not to walk in the bowler lest the movement distract him.

But it was Robinson, in the subsequent over, who earned the breakthrough with a ball angled into Warner from around the wicket that held its line and brought an edge that went at a mercifully comfortable height and width to Bairstow.

The 61 Warner and Khawaja posted for the first wicket was Australia's best opening stand in England since Warner and Chris Rogers piled on 110 to kick-start their team's win in the final match of the 2015 Ashes battle at The Oval.

However, the removal of Warner against the run of play - just three balls after the left-hander had pulled Robinson to the mid-wicket fence with bristling authority – enlivened the Monday crowd at sold-out Edgbaston with Labuschagne facing a golden pair.

Australia's number three avoided that ignominy by unfurling a couple of reverse sweeps that yielded boundaries, but the re-introduction of Broad as the gloaming settled did for Labuschagne whose match return against England's veteran seamer showed 0 runs from five balls faced.

Despite their apparent disdain for convention, England's dressing room was surely aware of the history Australia would have to overcome if they were to grasp an early advantage in the five-match battle.

Victory will require Australia's highest successful fourth-innings run chase since they made 8-310 to defeat South Africa at Johannesburg in Pat Cummins' debut Test in 2011 and the best in England since the then-record 404 Don Bradman's Invincibles rattled on at Headingley in 1948.

Perhaps most portentously, the target was a single less than that needed in the fabled 2005 encounter at the same ground where England prevailed by two runs and which this Test has repeatedly come to resemble, in both magnitude and tempo.

For all the hyperbole uttered and tweeted about Root's crazy-brave start to the day that might have so easily ensured Ashes infamy but instead entered him into folklore, it was the nuance in England's frenetic batting that was more impressive and just as destructive.

While the flamboyant reverse ramps and audacious advances down the pitch brought delirium to the crowd and gushing giggles from the acolytes, it was the longer-term results those flashes delivered that were key to England's batting blueprint.

It was apparent on day one, but even more overt this morning as shown when Root took two steps down the track and whipped Scott Boland through mid-wicket from the second delivery Australia's normally immaculate seamer sent down.

It was premeditated and as close to conventional as the morning seemed likely to see, but it led Boland to miss his length for the next couple that were sent for six and four over a bemused slips cordon as Root adopted a new guise as a marauding left-hander.

Not only did the ploy seem to rattle the habitually unflappable Boland, it prompted Cummins to send fielders into defensive positions and by the time the morning's sixth over began a solitary slip remained and best close catcher Cameron Green was on the rope at third man.

Not that it stemmed the flow, as Root and Ollie Pope effortlessly steered the ball into myriad gaps with 33 runs scored in the first 15 minutes of play with Boland conceding 31 from his first three overs.

England's precarious 2-28 upon resumption had blown out to 2-77 within a blink before Cummins applied a brake by producing an inswinging yorker that would have accounted for many a better batter than Pope.

Cummins cracker and Root's ramps in exciting opening hour

But the breakthrough didn't bring a change in mindset from Australia, and 24-year-old Harry Brook began just his second Ashes innings complimented by a fielder on the backward point boundary and duly accepted the invitation to get off the mark by easing the ball to the unpopulated in-field.

The introduction of Cameron Green to replace Boland brought a couple of false strokes from Root forced to adjust to the allrounder's extra bounce, but Brook was quickly into stride as the rattled on a 50 stand for the fourth wicket from just 47 balls.

The innings was 21 overs old before Lyon was thrown the ball, having been on inside the first 10 on the first morning, and if Australia thought that might quell the flurry they were quickly set straight.

The spinner went for 13 from his first over – the second-most expensive start to a bowling spell in his 12-year career to date – and 13 more off his next two as Brook played him confidently off his stumps and dismissively over extra cover.

However, he landed the crucial blow albeit via a self-inflicted bruise as Root needlessly took off down the pitch looking to lift him over the leg side and was stumped by some distance for the first time in his 240-innings Test tenure.

Since stepping down from the captaincy last year, an unencumbered Root has scored 1279 runs from 24 innings at an average of 67.31 and at a rate of 76.35 whereas his time in charge brought an average of 46,45 and runs at 54.35 per 100 balls faced.

But there was an unmistakable feeling Root had sacrificed himself on the altar of extravagance when he looked to be in such sublime form he might have completed a century in each innings of a Test.

The manner in which Stokes began his innings suggested the skipper recognised any further squandering of wickets might expose his team to a level of risk even he found uncomfortable, scoring just three from the first 16 balls he faced.

When he carried his team to their famous win at Headingley four years ago, Stokes's bludgeoning 135no was underpinned by a contrastingly soporific start that brought two from his initial 50 deliveries at the crease.

With memories of that miracle hauntingly clear in Australia minds, Cummins burned his team's second review with a speculative shout for lbw off Lyon that was revealed to have brushed the bat's bottom, to the derisive delight of fans in Edgbaston's rollicking Hollies Stand.

But Stokes's patience wasn't shared by his maverick younger batting partner and Brook, having signalled his at being tied down by Lyon, followed an unproductive charge down the pitch with a contrived pull against a ball pushed through that saw him neatly caught at mid-wicket.

Marnus goes horizontal to send Brook packing

Having thrown down the gauntlet pre-game by brashly forecasting he would take the attack to Lyon, Brook succumbed to the spinner in both innings at Edgbaston.

Stokes just leaned on his bat at the non-striker's end as Brook departed with another half-century gone begging, with England on the precipice when Jonny Bairstow was adjudged lbw to Boland having scored just one.

Bairstow had endured a luckless few days after missing those three chances behind the stumps in Australia's first innings, then struck a stinging blow on the right hand when struck by an errant throw when scampering for his crease before registering a run.

However, his decision to review the lbw call brought a rare burst of providence when ball tracking showed the delivery that jagged back appreciably and thudded above the knee roll of Bairstow's front pad would also have bounced marginally above leg stump.

Just as Stokes had foreshadowed his approach using the Headingley template, Bairstow had peeled off dual centuries in last year's win over India at Edgbaston when they chased down an epic 378 in the fourth innings by starting out sedately in both knocks.

But after Stokes played out a maiden against Lyon, the gears shifted demonstrably.

The signal came when the captain charged bullishly at the first ball he faced from Boland after the break that brought a miscued swipe top-edged over extra cover for two, followed by an imperious punch to the off-side boundary when the bowler responded by dragging down.

Sensing the pair's partnership held the key to the Test, Australia were convinced they had Stokes caught low down by Boland at backward point from a reverse sweep off Lyon, with only the England skipper aware he had instead bottom-edged the ball into the pitch.

As was the day's compelling theme, just as England seemingly nosed in front they were pegged back and it was another reverse sweep – Bairstow trying to invent against Lyon – that ended the pair's union.

Then it was pure bowling craft rather than the beneficiary of bombast that landed with the scalp of Stokes, pinned on the crease by a delivery that Cummins speared in from around the wicket with not even the vagaries of technology able to save England's talisman.

A flurry of strokes from Moeen (19 off 31), then a couple of enterprising tail-end partnerships between Ollie Robinson and Broad (27) and then Broad and Anderson (17) carried England beyond 250 and Australia to the point of exasperation.

But those contributions, coupled with Australia's insistence on keeping the field spreadeagled for a trio of batters who average below 20, also indicated batting was far from problematic on the dry pitch and that history lay within the visitors' grasp if they were up to the challenge.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood