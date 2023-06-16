Root ton, England declaration leaves match finely balanced

England live up to 'Bazball' hype, thrilling opening day

Australia's first face-to-face encounter with the interpretive artist formerly known as England produced flashes of their foes' revolutionary game style, but ultimately revealed a known obstacle wielding a more traditional plan in the shape of former skipper Joe Root.

Root was a steadying influence in his team's run rush that led to a crazy-brave declaration in the shadow of stumps with the score 8-393, clearly in the hope of landing a final blow or two on their opponent's chin before time was called.

However, opening pair David Warner (8no) and Usman Khawaja (4no) survived a couple of near running mix-ups and a few play-and-misses in the four overs they faced to reach the day's end at 0-14 and their team eyeing a first innings advantage if they can bat big tomorrow.

Despite regularly threatening to unleash their thermo-nuclear 'Bazball' batting blitz on an Edgbaston pitch that looked more Mumbai than British Midlands, England's repeated stumbles across the first half of day one had them in danger of delivering a sub-par score.

But Root – who forewent the captaincy in favour of Ben Stokes, thus setting in motion the remodelling of Test batting – wrested back control in union with 'keeper Jonny Bairstow playing his first innings for almost a year after suffering a gruesome leg fracture in a golfing mishap.

The pair came together with the top half of England's batting knocked over – several to self-inflicted wounds – with less than 200 on the board, but rattled on 121 for the sixth wicket from just 140 balls.

That stand changed the complexion of a day that had begun to tilt in Australia's favour when Stokes threw away his wicket for one, and writ large England's commitment to their 'chase victory regardless of the risk' philosophy.

Stokes's declaration at the scheduled time for stumps on day one (6pm) was as bold as it was unexpected, coming just minutes after Root had reached his fourth Ashes century but his first since the Trent Bridge Test of 2015.

Since then, the prolific right-hander had reached 50 on 12 occasions without pushing on to triple figures, and his relief was palpable in the leap and fist pump he launched upon completing his 100th run and even more obvious in the fireworks that followed.

The 32-year-old launched a savage assault on his former Adelaide grade cricket teammate Nathan Lyon, clubbing Australia's most successful bowler (4-149) for a cheeky reverse sweep boundary and a pair of sixes before Stokes summoned his men to the dressing room.

It wasn't the first time in his four-and-a-half hour innings Root had slipped into white-ball mode.

When on 83, he played perhaps the most brazen stroke in a day strewn with extravagance when he reverse-ramped Australia captain Pat Cummins over the slips cordon and the boundary rope for the second of four sixes in his 145-ball knock.

But Root also played a significant role as second-fiddle to the even more aggressive Bairstow who threatened to bludgeon Australia's bowlers into submission with a run-a-ball 78 that ended in a kamikaze-style charge at Lyon which saw him stumped.

It was one of two stumpings that might have posed as run outs in the latter stage of England's innings as they pushed foot to the floor, with recalled spinner Moeen Ali also perishing in that manner having free-wheeled to 18 off 17 balls in his first red-ball innings for two years.

Australia's cause was not helped by three dropped catches, although Travis Head's spill of Harry Brook (on 24), Alex Carey's failure to clasp a diving effort in his right glove off Bairstow (on 68) and Cummins fingertips return chance off Moeen (on 1) only cost a combined total of 35 runs.

Of greater significance was the sight of the Ashes holders retreating into defensive mode within a few overs of the series starting when England, as had been widely and loudly foreshadowed, came out with all guns blazing.

While Lyon copped a brunt of that barrage in sending down an unforeseen 29 overs on a first-day pitch that was as lacking in moisture as it was bereft of pace, it was the sight of the usually parsimonious Scott Boland going at more than a run-per-ball that raised most eyebrows.

Having won the battle for the third seamer's berth ahead of Australia's fastest bowler Mitchell Starc, Boland finished with 1-86 from 14 overs which represented his least economical first-class innings return, topping the 1-59 off 10 overs he pocketed in the 2014-15 Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia.

Cummins' willingness to revert to one-day style fields in the face of England's early and sustained onslaught meant that while his rivals were restricted to 12 boundaries in the first session, they also collected an unprecedented 54 singles as the batters knocked balls into gaps with impunity.

Australia's attack was not able to send down a maiden until after lunch, but their capacity to take regular wickets in the face of an escalating counter-attack kept them in the game and, at times, had them on top.

At the outset, it was difficult to immediately discern this was Test cricket re-invented.

Ben Stokes's decision to bat first upon winning the toss, rather than inverting his batting order to confuse the opposition or forfeiting his team's first innings in pursuit of a quick kill, screamed conventional thinking.

But from the first ball Cummins sent down – back of a length, outside off-stump, regulation opening seed – it was obvious England weren't about to ease their way into the series.

Standing at his full 198cm, Crawley cracked it through extra cover to land a first blow as emphatic as an Ashes contest has witnessed since Michael Slater lathered Phil de Feitas to the backward point fence at the Gabba in 1994.

Boland swings pulsating first session Australia’s way

But that was back in the days of regulation Test cricket, with Australia posting a paltry 4-329 on day one of a Test they eventually won by a mere 184 runs en route to a 3-1 series triumph.

The morning's tenor, if not quite its tempo, was then set when Crawley clipped Hazlewood's first ball in Test cricket for more than six months off his legs and sent it scooting to the backward square rope for another four.

The 20,000-plus crowd that had surged into Edgbaston on a sun-drenched Friday morning found full voice before most of them had a chance to get full, as Australia retreated quickly to defensive mode.

Within a handful of deliveries from each of their new-ball bowlers, the slips formation was reduced from three to two as fielders were marshalled into gaps and deployed to the fence as the priority became stopping boundaries rather than chasing wickets.

By the time Cummins began his second over he had stationed coverage at deep square leg and deep point, forcing Crawley's opening partner Ben Duckett – whose strength is square of the wicket – to try and invent new ways of scoring at pace.

It almost cost the left-hander his wicket in the fourth over when he bottom-edged Hazlewood narrowly past his leg stump with an attempted glide to third, and did bring his dismissal a ball later when he bottom-edged to Carey who was forced to dive forward such was the sluggishness of the pitch.

Returning Hazlewood strikes after chaotic start to Ashes

Of the almost 700 balls Duckett has faced in the second iteration of his Test career as an opener under Stokes, he has offered no stroke at just six, though if that number was increased to seven he might have scored more than today's 12.

It revealed more about the nature of the pitch than the state of the game that Lyon was introduced after just nine overs albeit with four men on the fence as if expecting the onslaught to increase.

That thesis was confirmed when Crawley (on 40) advanced at Boland and tried to whip through a yawning gap at midwicket only for the ball to fly through to Carey, with Australia's few near-to-the-wicket fielders throwing hands to heads.

Had someone been stationed in a the sort of close-catching position usually seen in the opening session of a Test someone might have detected the fine edge later revealed by broadcasters' 'snicko' technology.

But the deployment of spin proved an inspired choice when Lyon tempted England's number three Ollie Pope to try and clip the ball through the leg side and while Australia's appeal was turned down by umpire Ahsan Raza, the bowler's vehemence was rewarded on review.

The loss of two wickets left the session finely balanced as Crawley stroked his way to 50 off just 56 balls, but by lunch it had tilted in Australia's favour when the opener was adjudged caught behind from the final ball prior to the adjournment.

Not that it was such a straightforward event.

Boland and every fielder in the vicinity were so convinced Crawley was out they barely bothered to look towards umpire Marais Erasmus, and were bewildered when they realised the South African's finger had not been raised.

The hastily invoked review process quickly confirmed ball had brushed Crawley's glove, and England went to lunch 3-124 which would have represented an emphatic start if not for the cost at which those runs came.

The pendulum swung sharply towards Australia in the hour after the break, as they got their first close-up look at England's newest batting sensation, Harry Brook.

The rosy-cheeked 24-year-old, who earlier in the week had confidently signalled his intention to take on Lyon if the pair's paths crossed, started at a good clip and grew more audacious as his innings quickly blossomed.

The right-hander's first boundary was a clear indication of his talent, an inside-out drive over extra cover against Lyon's off-spin before he turned his attack to the normally unsinkable Boland.

A sweetly timed glide to the third rope was followed by a repeat that would have netted the same result but for Head's scrambling save on the boundary, then came a lofted cover drive for four which forced Boland into delivering a rare, rank long-hop.

It almost proved an inadvertent master stroke as Brook – clearly surprised by the unlikely offering – hit his attempted upper-cut on the bat's toe towards deep point, where Head initially failed to pick up the ball and then was unable to clasp as he charged in and dived forward.

But against the run of play, Hazlewood tamed Brook by delivering his team's first maiden in the 37th over which set in motion a pivotal phase as England's discomfort at becoming becalmed brought a double strike.

Brook challenged the notion there's only two types of leave by shouldering arms to a ball from Lyon that innocuously thudded into his thigh pad well outside leg stump, only for it to balloon above his head as 'keeper Carey searched vainly for it, then watched it land by his feet and spin back on to middle stump.

Brook bowled in bizarre fashion, Stokes wastes review

Lyon was ecstatic at the unlikely breakthrough, and might have snatched another three balls later when Stokes – who atypically defended the first two he received – reverted to stereotype by aiming an ungainly reverse sweep at the third that was almost dragged back on to his stumps.

But the captain's impetuosity proved his downfall an over later, when he aimed a booming drive at a ball from Hazlewood that decked away from him and produced a nick that even umpire Erasmus could hear.

Whether it was refusal to believe the all-out attack mantra had found its limitations, or perhaps a genuine uncertainty the noise was ball grazing bat that led him to have it examined, with the verdict meaning England lost its first review and its incumbent captain to leave its innings in the balance at 5-176.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood