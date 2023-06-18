Men's Ashes 2023

Australia's double strike changes first Test complexion

Cummins and Boland prise out openers under dark skies to leave England at 2-28 in their second innings after a rain-marred day at Edgbaston

Andrew Ramsey at Edgbaston

18 June 2023, 11:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo