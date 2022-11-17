Australia v England ODIs - Men

Top order shine in strong start to Cummins’ reign

New opening pair David Warner and Travis Head set things up before Steve Smith guided Australia home to give Pat Cummins a winning start as ODI captain

Andrew Ramsey at the Adelaide Oval

17 November 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

