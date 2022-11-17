Top order shine in strong start to Cummins’ reign

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand

Pat Cummins' tenure as Australia ODI captain has begun as a replica of his Test leadership with a thumping victory over arch-rivals England, even if tonight's six-wicket win against an under-prepared if not quite undermanned opponent was not as symbolically significant as last year's Ashes triumph.

While the reigning world 50-over and 20-over champions might still have been feeling the effects of their T20 World Cup win earlier in the week, Cummins and his men barely stumbled in securing their first-up win of the three-match Dettol Series with three overs to spare in front of 15,428 fans.

Apart from the second half of England's innings when they added 161 from their final 25 overs to post a challenging 9-287, Australia dominated the contest with ball and then bat in contrast to the lack of vibrance that was notable in their World Cup effort.

The reinstatement of Mitchell Starc brought immediate results when he hooped a trademark inswinger through Jason Roy, and Cummins stepped into Josh Hazlewood's traditional role as new-ball partner and finished with 3-62 from his 10 overs.

Starc seed castles Roy to give Aussies perfect start

In the absence of now-retired ODI skipper Aaron Finch, Australia's new opening iteration of David Warner (86 off 84 balls) and Travis Head (69 off 57) blasted a century stand from 88 balls to set up their pursuit of 288, which was iced by Steve Smith's unbeaten 80.

Smith was deemed surplus to requirements through most of Australia's unsuccessful World Cup tilt, and appears to have spent much of that down time making substantial alterations to his idiosyncratic batting technique.

As the 33-year-old confirmed to Fox Cricket during this evening's innings, he has reduced the extravagant movement across the crease, ensured he keeps his head still and remains more side-on in order to open up a wider range of scoring options.

Smith guides Aussies home with fluent 80 not out

Smith admitted he had become almost oblivious to the extent he was in motion prior to playing each ball and if tonight's innings – which featured a return of his trademark cover driving - provides early evidence, it spells danger for opposition bowlers.

After one of those sweetly timed strokes raced to the boundary, Smith met mid-pitch with batting partner Warner and appeared to exclaim "I'm back, baby".

A similar sentiment might apply to the national men's team after the disappointment of missing the play-offs in a home World Cup.

Head thrives at home in new opening role

Upon winning the first coin toss of his ODI captaincy, Cummins rationalised bowling first by claiming the Adelaide Oval pitch might prove challenging for batters against the new ball, but seemed unlikely to change across 100 overs which would make chasing a target eminently feasible.

He was proved unerringly correct on both counts as England slipped to 5-118 midway through their innings before Dawid Malan's stunning solo knock lifted them to a competitive 287.

But that was always going to prove skinny if Warner and Head got going from the outset, given their best opening effort is the Australian ODI record of 284 they crunched at the same venue against Pakistan six years ago.

Warner sets up Aussie chase with dominant 86

This outing, the first-wicket pair Australia are eyeing for next year's World Cup in India managed a mere 147 but that lifted their average as an ODI opening combination to 98.6 from five innings together.

And the fact tonight's runs came from just under 20 overs meant Australia's task of mounting the fourth-highest successful run chase in 86 ODIs at Adelaide Oval became something of a formality after barely an hour of batting.

In truth, the reigning 50-over world champions were looking at a score significantly less than their eventual tally up with until Malan's majestic knock in the back half of England's innings.

Malan plays brilliant lone hand to prop up England

It represented a marked contrast to his previous visit to Adelaide Oval, for his team's T20 World Cup semi-final against India a week earlier.

On that occasion, the 35-year-old cut a forlorn figure as he limped through a fitness test to try and convince team medical staff his left groin was not so badly injured that he would be forced to sit out the cut-throat match.

But he was unable to break into a sprint that day, and even though he was close to fully recovered for the final against Pakistan three days later, the England brains trust opted to play it safe and Malan was rendered a spectator for his team's tournament triumph.

It meant today's knock – which ended on 134 in the 46th over when he tried lift Adam Zampa beyond the deep mid-wicket rope for his fifth six – brought a bittersweet outcome on a couple of fronts.

Adam Zampa (3-55) has nine wickets in his last three ODIs // Getty

"Not being ready to play that game (the T20 World Cup final) was tough, and then playing four days later was worse," Malan told Fox Cricket during this evening's innings break.

"If you got through the game here then you might have got through that one (the final).

"But it's just good to be playing for England."

If there was solace to be gained for the left-hander, it's that he now holds the fourth-highest ODI individual score at Adelaide Oval and joins an esteemed group as a result.

QUICK SINGLE 'Career-defining' year looms for captain Cummins

The only higher scores in almost 50 years of one-dayers at the venue are Warner's 179 (in 2017), West Indian Brian Lara's 156 (2005), and India's Sourav Ganguly's 141 (2000), with all three posted against Pakistan.

It was Malan's second ODI century in just his 10th appearance in the format, and far more authoritative than his first which came against non-Test playing team Netherlands at Amvelsteen earlier this year.

In the end, it was a remarkable fielding effort that brought about his downfall, albeit indirectly.

Malan justifiably felt he'd pocketed another six runs when he dismissively flicked Cummins towards the 56m boundary at deep mid-wicket until Ashton Agar launched himself skywards inside the rope, plucked the ball in his left hand and flung it back into the field of play before landing near the fence.

‘That’s crazy’: Athletic Agar saves certain six on boundary

Not only did the stunning save deprive Malan and England of five runs, it ensured the left-hander was on strike for the start of the next over when he again picked out Agar in the deep, only this time for a legal catch.

For all his disappointment at not batting through to innings' end, the fact Malan had paced his innings almost as sweetly as he timed the ball meant he was able to more than double England's total with some diligent support from bowler David Willey (34no off 40 balls).

The innings resurrection had started with Malan's 52-run stand with skipper Jos Buttler who changed the tempo of his team's batting with 29 from 34 balls.

But Buttler had earlier already foreshadowed England were not-quite-fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, and went into today's fixture minus four key members of their final-winning line-up.

Agar's awesome arm sends Dawson packing

All-rounders Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, leg-spinner Adil Rashid and left-arm seamer Sam Curran – player of the match in the trophy decider last weekend – were rested from today's series opener, with Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan the only players to back-up from Sunday's match.

Buttler had hoped the addition of 'fresh' faces and minds would lift the energy and output among the celebration-weary members of the T20 squad.

Unfortunately, the addition of wide-eyed 'new' batters Roy (6), James Vince (5) and Sam Billings (17) did not deliver the results England had hoped as they slumped to 4-66 in the 14th over.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v England

1st ODI: Australia beat England by six wickets

Saturday Nov 19: SCG, 2:20pm

Tuesday Nov 22: MCG, 2:20pm

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

Buy #AUSvENG ODI tickets here