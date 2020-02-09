CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Australia set up final showdown with India

Mooney's half-century and strong all-round performance with the ball put hosts into tri-series decider on Wednesday

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval, Melbourne

9 February 2020, 11:03 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo