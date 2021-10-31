LIVE: Aussies set England 126 to win

Australia have made another second big selection call at the T20 World Cup, dropping Mitch Marsh for Ashton Agar for their high-stakes clash with rivals England in Dubai.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and inserted the Aussies, who now need to become just the third team in 14 games to win after batting first in the Super 12s stage of this tournament.

Marsh had claimed the No.3 spot in the T20I team after excellent performances on tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh earlier this year, but slid down the order and did not bat in Australia’s win over Sri Lanka two days ago following a strong Aaron Finch-David Warner opening partnership.

Having also not bowled so far during the tournament, Marsh made way as Australia recalled Agar and reverted to the five-specialist bowler template preferred by coach Justin Langer.

Australia will wear black armbands in honour of Ashley Mallett and Alan Davidson, the former Test bowlers who both passed away in recent days.

England have cruised through their opening two matches, bowling West Indies out for just 55 in a six-wicket win before dominating Bangladesh in an eight-wicket victory.

After a scratchy first-up win over South Africa in which they reached a modest target of 119 in the final over, Australia hit full stride against Sri Lanka.

The Australian bowlers reined in a fast Sri Lanka start to keep them to 6-154 on a good batting track before Warner and Finch hit top form to secure a comfortable win.

Australia’s only concern had been the reliability of their fifth bowler; Glenn Maxwell was miserly against the Proteas and was able to deliver his full quota of overs but was hit out of the attack after one over against Sri Lanka, with Marcus Stoinis making up the balance.

Between them they went for 51 from their four overs and while Warner insisted it was not a worry in the aftermath of the Sri Lanka match, Agar’s return means Finch now has five frontline bowlers to call upon against England.

The left-arm spinner had been a surprise omission for Australia’s tournament opener.

Agar’s fellow tweaker Adam Zampa and England new-ball bowler Chris Woakes shape as keys for their sides; the pair have been the two most frugal bowlers during the Super 12s with economy rates of 4.12 and 4.00 respectively.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia