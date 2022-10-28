ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia look to repeat UAE heroics after MCG washout

A frustrating night at the MCG has seen Australia and England share the points, and left the home side in a familiar predicament if they are to defend the T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron at the MCG

28 October 2022, 09:11 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo