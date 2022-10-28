Australia look to repeat UAE heroics after MCG washout

Australia will need to channel their storming finish to last year's T20 World Cup if they are to defend their title, after their high-stakes clash with England became a victim of Melbourne's rain deluge.

Fans who braved the miserable conditions were left disappointed as no play was possible on Friday evening due to a sodden MCG outfield that was deemed unsafe by match officials.

Soaked covers were removed when the downpour stopped around the scheduled start of play at 7pm, but the roughly 25mm of rain in the 48 hours leading into the clash had drenched the playing area.

Umpire Aleem Dar pointing to problematic areas on the MCG surface // Getty

Aaron Finch and Jos Buttler had an animated discussion with match officials shortly before 8.30pm in which the two captains appeared non-plussed that the prospect of play was still being considered.

The rain set in again soon after and the covers came back on, with Finch and Buttler then shaking hands. The earlier Afghanistan-Ireland game at the same venue was also abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Of concern for both Australia and England were the bowler's run-ups at either end which would have posed major problems for fast bowlers, while parts of the outfield were also extremely soggy.

Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava's injury in wet conditions in Hobart earlier this week served as a warning case.

The MCG ground staff worked tirelessly on Friday // Getty

"That's as wet as I've ever seen it in this stadium," Victorian-local Finch told the host broadcaster. "The run-ups were a real issue and then around the inner circle, especially on the Members' side of the ground, it was very, very wet.

"It's more about safety and player safety. We saw unfortunately one of the Zimbabweans went down. It just comes down to what is safe to play in.

"(It was unsafe) if you were trying to run out there and stop. Everyone was here to play and there was a great turnout. But just the amount of rain Melbourne and the east coast of Australia has been amazing."

QUICK SINGLE Rain prevents play as Ireland, Afghanistan share points

Buttler concurred, saying the umpires "had some big concerns, and I think rightly so”.

"The outfield is very wet, there are some areas within the 30-yard circle which were not fit to play. As much as we all want to play cricket, it has to be safe and it certainly wasn't that."

The (non) result leaves Australia needing not only to win their final two matches against Ireland (on Tuesday at the Gabba) and Afghanistan (on Friday at Adelaide Oval), but they will likely have to do so handsomely given their poor net-run-rate (NRR).

Chevrons shake up Group 2 with miracle in Perth

It sits at -1.55, currently the lowest in Group 1 after their hammering at the hands of New Zealand to kick off the Super 12s.

It is a familiar scenario to when they were thrashed by England at last year's World Cup, with Australia's NRR taking a similar hit and needing big wins over Bangladesh and West Indies.

"Very similar, albeit there's the unknown of the weather," said coach Andrew McDonald, who was an assistant to Justin Langer during last year's tournament in the UAE.

"Net-run-rate is going to come into it, we knew that at the start of the tournament, we only play five (Super 12) games so net-run-rate can decide who goes through to the final four.

Maxi the wickie? Back-up 'keeper contender emerges

"We feel as though we've been there before … first and foremost we've got to improve certain facets of our game and do it throughout the tournament.

"We want to get back to the cricket we know we're capable of and we probably haven't done that yet. There's still plenty of improvement in the group."

Aaron Finch's men delivered and snuck through to the semis equal on points with both England and South Africa, the latter edged out on NRR and desperately unfortunate not to progress.

Australia's cause at this year's tournament would be aided significantly if England were to lose to New Zealand in Brisbane on Tuesday, which could mean their NRR becomes irrelevant.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: Match abandoned vs. England

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

