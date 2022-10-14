Australia v England T20Is - Men

Australia on the ropes before rain ruins third T20

Chris Woakes struck three times inside the first three overs of Australia's chase before frustrating rain prevents a finish in Canberra

Jack Paynter at Manuka Oval

14 October 2022, 11:00 PM AEST

