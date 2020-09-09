England v Australia T20Is - Men's

Improved Aussies clinch victory in final T20

Australia reclaim World No.1 ranking as Mitch Marsh leads Australia home in final T20 after visitors made three changes, including dropping Alex Carey

Sam Ferris

9 September 2020, 07:31 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo