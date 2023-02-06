Australia v England 4-Day - U19 Men

Aussies grab upper hand in second U19 clash

Australia’s U19 men’s team have bounced back strongly after narrow defeat in the first four-day clash against England last week

David Schout

6 February 2023, 07:40 PM AEST

@david_schout

