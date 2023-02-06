Aussies grab upper hand in second U19 clash

(Main Photo Credit: Brody Grogan Photography)

Australia’s bid to square their Under-19 series against England got off to a strong start on Monday, rolling the tourists for just 165 before securing a first innings lead at Alan Pettigrew Oval.

After a narrow loss to in last week’s ‘Under 19 Ashes’ opener, the Aussies bounced back strongly on day one of game two in Brisbane, with pace bowlers responsible for nine of 10 wickets.

Callum Vidler was particularly impressive with 2-19 from his 12 overs, before Ethan Jamieson and Hugh Weibgen hammered half-centuries to ensure the hosts would finish day one having surpassed the England total.

Captain and Sydney Thunder young gun Joel Davies (18no) combined with game one cenurion Liam Blackford (13no) to conclude the day unbeaten as Australia finished on 4-186 to take the early ascendency.

Skipper Joel Davies will resume his innings on day two // Brody Grogan Photography

Opposing skipper Jacob Bethell won the toss and opted to bat first, but soon after may have regretted the decision as Vidler and Austin Anlezark (2-56) struck early, including the wicket of Bethell for just one in the sixth over.

After taking an early liking to Anlezark, the hard-hitting Ben McKinney (38 off 26) was eventually caught after a whirlwind knock as England were reduced to 3-46.

NSW quick William Salzmann (3-56) then got in on the action, removing wicketkeeper-batter James Rew for 12, however Matty Hurst and Danial Ibrahim (54) then led a fightback for the tourists either side of lunch, taking their side to 4-109 after the break.

A calamitous period then saw England lose 4-3; the mini collapse triggered by a run out from lethal arm Davies to remove Hurst.

After similarly causing havoc in the field last week, Davies now has seven run outs in his past six games of cricket.

Don't run on the arm of 19-year-old Joel Davies! ⚠️ #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/kuEl1Zg3V3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2023

As England fell to 8-112, Ibrahim’s half-century steadied the tourists before Australia eventually took the final wickets; Charlie Anderson (2-25) a fourth multiple wicket-taker for the home side.

In response, Jamieson and Harry Dixon (21) made a strong start before the Victorian departed, bringing Harjas Singh to the wicket who was dismissed first ball to leave the Aussies 2-35.

But a 108-run stand from Jamieson and Weibgen proved pivotal in an otherwise bowler-dominated day.

Australia v England - Under 19 Series

Four-day matches:

Sunday Jan 29 - February Feb 1: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Monday Feb 6 - Thursday Feb 9: Alan Pettigrew Oval, Brisbane 10am local

50-over matches:

Monday Feb 13: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Wednesday Feb 15: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Friday Feb 17: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 9am local

T20 match:

Friday Feb 19: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane,TBC

Australia Male Under 19 Squad: Harry Dixon (VIC Metro/St Kilda Cricket Club), Liam Blackford (VIC Country/Geelong Cricket Club), Ethan Jamieson (NSW Metro/University of NSW Cricket Club), Harjas Singh (NSW Metro/Blacktown Mounties Cricket Club), Joel Davies (NSW Metro/Manly Warringah Cricket Club), Hugh Weibgen (QLD Metro/Valley District Cricket Club), Lachlan Aitken (QLD Metro/Gold Coast District Cricket Club), William Salzmann (NSW Metro/Campbelltown Camden District Cricket Club), Tom Balkin (QLD Metro/Toombul District Cricket Club), Mahli Beardman (Western Australia/Melville Cricket Club), Josh Vernon (Western Australia/Pegs Creek Cricket Club), Charlie Anderson (NSW Metro/Northern District Cricket Club), Tom Straker (NSW Metro/Sutherland District Cricket Club), Luke Holt (Western Australia/Willetton District Cricket Club), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC Country/Melbourne Cricket Club)

England Male Under 19 Squad: Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Joseph Eckland (Unattached), Bertie Foreman (Sussex), Sheridon Gumbs (Surrey), Jack Harding (Unattached), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Matthew Hurst (Lancashire), Dan Ibrahim (Sussex), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Dominic Kelly (Hampshire), Mitchell Killeen (Durham), Archie Lenham (Sussex), Stanley McAlindon (Durham), Yousef Majid (Surrey), Ben McKinney (Durham), James Rew (Somerset), Jamal Richards (Essex), Harry Singh (Unattached), Charlie Tear (Sussex), George Thomas (Somerset), Ross Whitfield (Durham)