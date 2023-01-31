Australia v England 4-Day - U19 Men

Davies' captain's knock keeps Aussie 19s in the hunt

Australia's Under 19 side will need another 158 runs to beat England when the final day resumes at Allan Border Field, with skipper Joel Davies unbeaten on 56

Riley Alexander

31 January 2023, 07:00 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

