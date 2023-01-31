Davies' captain's knock keeps Aussie 19s in the hunt

Australia's Under 19 clash with England is evenly poised going into the final day, with the home side requiring 158 for victory on day four with six wickets in hand.

Captain Joel Davies (56 not out) and Liam Blackford (3no) are at the crease in pursuit of 301, after a valiant bowling effort on day three kept them in with a chance of victory.

WA paceman Josh Vernon led a strong early fightback from the Aussie 19s, taking four crucial wickets to wrestle the momentum back after England's onslaught with the bat late on day two.

While not always delivering the ball with intended execution, Vernon and skipper Davies succeeded in their short-pitched attack of the England batters, who continued their aggressive approach.

Recognising the visitors' desire to lay bat on ball, Vernon frequently pitched the ball in his half and encouraged forceful stroke-making, with the plan working almost immediately in the morning session.

Anderson belts one of his four sixes // cricket.com.au

He first had dominant left-hander Ben McKinney, after the opener's well-timed pull shot was caught by Tom Straker at mid-wicket.

McKinney (70 off 45) added just five more to his overnight total but showed intent and class in spades during his innings which included 12 boundaries.

Vernon then had Daniel Ibrahim and Charlie Tear caught in the deep off pull shots, before he struck a telling blow when another of England's aggressive batters, Matthew Hurst, smashed a short ball into the hands of Hugh Weibgen at mid-wicket for 32 from 37 balls.

However, yesterday's hero for England, Bertie Foreman, this time showed his capabilities with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 58 at No.10 to regain momentum for his side.

Australia U19s before the start of play on day one // cricket.com.au

The stylish left-hander played some audacious switch-hits in his whirlwind 59-ball knock, finding the boundary seven times to go with one reverse hit that went all the way for six.

He combined with Domenic Kelly (32) to help England reach 254, giving their side an even 300-run buffer going into the fourth innings.

Australia's chase started poorly when Harjas Singh was well caught at second slip off the bowling of Kelly, and England's sharp skills in the field didn't stop there.

Ethan Jamieson fell victim to a one-handed caught and bowled by Ibrahim, with the effort as nonchalant as it was brilliant.

Wicketkeeper Lachlan Aitken and Davies then formed a strong partnership for the third wicket, before the former was caught low-down by his opposing number as James Rew dived low to his left.

Weibgen struck two massive sixes before players left the field due to bad light but he couldn't add tro his tally when play resumed a short time later, out for 17 off 14, with wicket of Davies set to be a crucial factor in tomorrow's deciding day as Australia went to stumps 4-142.

Australia v England - Under 19 Series

Four-day matches:

Sunday Jan 29 - February Feb 1: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Monday Feb 6 - Thursday Feb 9: Alan Pettigrew Oval, Brisbane 10am local

50-over matches:

Monday Feb 13: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Wednesday Feb 15: Allan Border Oval, Brisbane, 10am local

Friday Feb 17: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 9am local

T20 match:

Friday Feb 19: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane,TBC

Australia Male Under 19 Squad: Harry Dixon (VIC Metro/St Kilda Cricket Club), Liam Blackford (VIC Country/Geelong Cricket Club), Ethan Jamieson (NSW Metro/University of NSW Cricket Club), Harjas Singh (NSW Metro/Blacktown Mounties Cricket Club), Joel Davies (NSW Metro/Manly Warringah Cricket Club), Hugh Weibgen (QLD Metro/Valley District Cricket Club), Lachlan Aitken (QLD Metro/Gold Coast District Cricket Club), William Salzmann (NSW Metro/Campbelltown Camden District Cricket Club), Tom Balkin (QLD Metro/Toombul District Cricket Club), Mahli Beardman (Western Australia/Melville Cricket Club), Josh Vernon (Western Australia/Pegs Creek Cricket Club), Charlie Anderson (NSW Metro/Northern District Cricket Club), Tom Straker (NSW Metro/Sutherland District Cricket Club), Luke Holt (Western Australia/Willetton District Cricket Club), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC Country/Melbourne Cricket Club)

England Male Under 19 Squad: Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Joseph Eckland (Unattached), Bertie Foreman (Sussex), Sheridon Gumbs (Surrey), Jack Harding (Unattached), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Matthew Hurst (Lancashire), Dan Ibrahim (Sussex), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Dominic Kelly (Hampshire), Mitchell Killeen (Durham), Archie Lenham (Sussex), Stanley McAlindon (Durham), Yousef Majid (Surrey), Ben McKinney (Durham), James Rew (Somerset), Jamal Richards (Essex), Harry Singh (Unattached), Charlie Tear (Sussex), George Thomas (Somerset), Ross Whitfield (Durham)