England U19s edge Australia in tight final one-dayer

(Main image: Brody Grogan Photography)

England's Under-19s have got one back on Australia after two convincing losses in the week's earlier 50-over internationals, winning Friday’s third affair by 41 runs.

It was set up by a brilliant century from number four Danial Ibrahim, with the right-hander the only England batter to pass 40.

An all-round bowling effort from the visitors then secured victory at Ian Healy Oval.

England opted to bat first at the toss, however their day started poorly with two early wickets.

NSW paceman Charlie Anderson delivered the first of those for the home side on just the third ball of the morning as England opener George Thomas flayed wildly outside the off stump, only to edge to keeper Liam Blackford.

Australia restricted England to 4-59 early // Brody Grogan Photography

Callum Vidler then had danger man Ben McKinney (14), with the England skipper chipping one straight to his opposite number Joel Davies at cover.

Ibrahim replaced his captain at the crease and looked immediately assured against the home side's potent pace attack.

While wickets fell relatively consistently around him, Ibrahim was a constant threat for the Aussies, striking nine fours and three sixes on his way to a brilliant 103.

The knock came off 116 balls and backed up scores of 54 and 43 throughout the multi-format series.

But he wasn't offered much support from his teammates as he would've liked, with Western Australia’s Josh Vernon claiming a five-wicket haul as England were bowled out for 273.

The right-arm quick was on target from the outset, bowling Matthew Hurst as one of three times he crashed into the stumps for the day, finishing with figures of 5-69.

Will Salzmann continued his good form to snare 3-47, with the Under-19 World Cup star from last year not showing signs of fatigue despite still in the early stages of a comeback to bowling from injury.

Liam Blackford and Harjas Singh opened the innings for Australia and put on 93 for the first wicket, before the former miscued a pull shot off Tom Aspinwall.

Singh reached fifty but fell just one run later, also out to a pull shot, albeit a well struck one straight to the fielder on the boundary.

Davies came and went for nine, while Hugh Weibgen again reached a half-century, but was remarkably also out courtesy of a pull shot, caught at deep square leg for 59.

When Monday's centurion Harry Dixon was caught at long on for 31, Australia's chances appeared slim, with Dominic Kelly claiming both of the crucial wickets.

Left-arm spinner James Coles then cleaned up the tail, finishing with figures of 4-31 as the visitors secured a comfortable victory.

The series comes to its conclusion on Sunday with the sole T20I, with England getting the chance to square the ledger at three wins apiece.

The tourists won the first four-day contest and today's ODI, while the Aussies won three straight games, inclusive of the second four-dayer and first two ODIs.