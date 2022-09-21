India v Australia T20Is - Men

Wade, Green power Aussies to thrilling win over India

Late fireworks by Matthew Wade, backing up Cameron Green's blistering knock as opener, lifted Australia to victory

AAP

21 September 2022, 06:00 AM AEST

