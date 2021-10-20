LIVE: Australia batting first in World Cup warm-up

Australia are batting first in their final tune-up for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Aaron Finch won the toss ahead of the warm-up clash with India at the ICC Academy No.1 Oval with Glenn Maxwell returning to the team after missing Monday’s practice-match win over New Zealand.

All 15 members of the respective squads are permitted to bat and bowl but it is expected Australia will stick to their listed 12.

Still fresh off winning the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings, Josh Hazlewood will again sit out after missing the win over the Kiwis but his strong IPL form looks likely to earn him a berth for Australia’s tournament opener against South Africa on Saturday.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and back-up keeper Josh Inglis are the other two Aussies to be sitting out the clash with India, which is being broadcast live on Kayo and Fox Sports.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Qualifier B2 in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL 2021 ICC T20 WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SQUADS FOR ALL 16 TEAMS

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2