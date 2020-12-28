LIVE: Aussies six down and still trailing India

Bumrah beauty bowls Smith behind his legs

Session 1: 10.30am - 12.24pm | Session 2: 1.04pm - 3.10pm | Session 3: 3.30pm - 5.30pm (all times AEDT)

Australia have cut India's lead to 66 runs in the Boxing Day Test after another Joe Burns failure placed the opener's international career in jeopardy.

Matthew Wade (27 not out) and Steve Smith (six not out) have taken Australia to 2-65 at tea on the third day of the second Vodafone Test at the MCG after Burns' dismissal in the fourth over.

No.3 Marnus Labuschagne (28) was the other batsman dismissed, edging a superb delivery from Ravi Ashwin to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

Burns followed up his first-innings duck with a scratchy four, out caught behind off Indian quick Umesh Yadav.

Burns opted to challenge the umpire's call, and while the ball did brush his back pad, it had also taken the edge of his bat with replays showing a clear hot-spot.

Burns entered the Border-Gavaskar series out-of-form but looked to have turned a corner when he crafted an unbeaten 51 in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

But the 31-year-old's spot appears doomed with star opener David Warner desperate to prove his fitness for the third Test.

Despite claiming Burns' wicket, India's momentum was halted when Yadav hobbled off the field with a lower-leg injury midway through his fourth over.

Burns was not the only one to use a review poorly, with India challenging a not-out lbw call to Wade when the ball clearly pitched outside leg stump.

Earlier, India lost 5-49 in the first session of the day as they failed to hammer home their advantage in seeking to level the series at one-all.

The calamitous run out of Rahane was the catalyst for an Australian revival.

Rahane run out by Marnus magic

Ravindra Jadeja took off for a quick single in an attempt to bring up his 50, instead running out Rahane – who scored a courageous 112 – in the process.

Jadeja failed to go on with his 15th Test half-century and was caught on the boundary for 57 when attempting a pull shot off Mitchell Starc.

Spinner Nathan Lyon (3-72) cleaned up the tail, with India's last three batsmen contributing just nine runs between them.

Jadeja succumbs to Starc's short-ball plan

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT