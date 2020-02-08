CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

India shock Aussies in superb T20 chase

Australia lose for second time in three matches as India race out of the blocks to chase down Australia's 5-173 in final over for a thumping seven-wicket win

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval

8 February 2020, 03:29 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo