Lanning ruled out as Australia bowl first

Australia have been dealt a blow as they look to bounce back from a shock defeat in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series, with captain Meg Lanning to miss today’s game against India due to a back complaint.

Lanning remained on the sidelines during Saturday’s thrilling Super Over against England because of back soreness, caused by an awkward dive in the field.

Despite being on the back foot early in the tri-series following their defeat to England, Australia are taking no chances with their superstar batter just weeks out from the T20 World Cup, with deputy Rachael Haynes stepping in as captain.

It's not the first time Haynes has been needed to skipper the side due to Lanning’s back; the Australian captain missed an ODI against the West Indies in September last year, and a T20I against Pakistan in October 2018 for the same reason.

Australia made two changes to their playing XI and will bowl first at Manuka Oval after Haynes won the toss.

Lanning has been replaced in the Australian XI by allrounder Nicola Carey, while Delissa Kimmince has made way for speedster Tayla Vlaeminck. Allrounders Sophie Molineux (hip flexor) and Erin Burns (knee) were unavailable for selection.

India, meanwhile, head into the game refreshed after a day off following their final-over, five-wicket win over England on Friday.

Kaur’s team has made one change for the showdown with Australia, with pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar ruled out after injuring her hamstring in a fielding mishap on Friday.

Saturday’s defeat to England was something of a wake-up call for Australia, who had lost just three of 25 T20Is since March 2018 coming into this tri-series.

But opener Beth Mooney said Australia would not panic despite stumbling to a rare defeat just weeks out from the start of their T20 World Cup campaign.

"You’d rather lose now than in six weeks’ time in a World Cup semi-final," Mooney said following Saturday’s game.

"The tri-series is here to test us and there’s no better test than playing two of the best countries in the world.

"(Going) to a super over tested our skills under pressure and how composed we’re going to be in that contest."

The tri-series is the perfect preparation for all three teams ahead of the World Cup, which begins on February 21 when Australia play India at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (c), Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck Megan Schutt

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network