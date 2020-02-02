CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Lanning ruled out as Australia bowl first

Australia are without their injured skipper as they look to respond to their loss to England on Saturday

Laura Jolly at Manuka Oval

2 February 2020, 06:00 PM AEST

