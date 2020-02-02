CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series
Lanning ruled out as Australia bowl first
Australia are without their injured skipper as they look to respond to their loss to England on Saturday
Laura Jolly at Manuka Oval
2 February 2020, 06:00 PM AEST
Australia have been dealt a blow as they look to bounce back from a shock defeat in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series, with captain Meg Lanning to miss today’s game against India due to a back complaint.
Lanning remained on the sidelines during Saturday’s thrilling Super Over against England because of back soreness, caused by an awkward dive in the field.
Despite being on the back foot early in the tri-series following their defeat to England, Australia are taking no chances with their superstar batter just weeks out from the T20 World Cup, with deputy Rachael Haynes stepping in as captain.
It's not the first time Haynes has been needed to skipper the side due to Lanning’s back; the Australian captain missed an ODI against the West Indies in September last year, and a T20I against Pakistan in October 2018 for the same reason.
Australia made two changes to their playing XI and will bowl first at Manuka Oval after Haynes won the toss.
Lanning has been replaced in the Australian XI by allrounder Nicola Carey, while Delissa Kimmince has made way for speedster Tayla Vlaeminck. Allrounders Sophie Molineux (hip flexor) and Erin Burns (knee) were unavailable for selection.
India, meanwhile, head into the game refreshed after a day off following their final-over, five-wicket win over England on Friday.
Kaur’s team has made one change for the showdown with Australia, with pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar ruled out after injuring her hamstring in a fielding mishap on Friday.
Saturday’s defeat to England was something of a wake-up call for Australia, who had lost just three of 25 T20Is since March 2018 coming into this tri-series.
But opener Beth Mooney said Australia would not panic despite stumbling to a rare defeat just weeks out from the start of their T20 World Cup campaign.
"You’d rather lose now than in six weeks’ time in a World Cup semi-final," Mooney said following Saturday’s game.
"The tri-series is here to test us and there’s no better test than playing two of the best countries in the world.
"(Going) to a super over tested our skills under pressure and how composed we’re going to be in that contest."
The tri-series is the perfect preparation for all three teams ahead of the World Cup, which begins on February 21 when Australia play India at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium.
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (c), Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck Megan Schutt
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav
CommBank T20I tri-series
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
First T20I: India beat England by five wickets
Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over
Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval
Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval
Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India
Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England
Final: February 12, Junction Oval
* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand
2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Warm-ups
February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field
February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval
Tournament
February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds
February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground
February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval
March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval
March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG
March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG
March 8: Final, MCG
For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE
* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network