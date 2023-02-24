Australia into decider after dramatic semi-final victory

Aussies come up clutch to secure World Cup final berth

Australia's dreams of a T20 World Cup three-peat remain alive after a remarkable fightback with the ball secured a thrilling five-run victory over India in the first semi-final at Newlands.

Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) once again threatened to emerge as Australia's semi-final tormentor, hammering a quickfire half-century to put her team on track to reel in Australia's 4-172.

But two key wickets for Darcie Brown (2-18) and Kaur's unlucky run out with her team 40 runs shy of a spot in the tournament final – a game-turning moment that saw the fuming India captain heave her bat across the outfield in disgust – gave Australia a sniff and the reigning champions grabbed it with both hands.

A superb display at the death with the ball from spinners Jess Jonassen (1-22) and Ashleigh Gardner (2-37) and in the field – the highlight of which was a full body dive from Ellyse Perry to slap a certain boundary back into the field of play – strangled India, who were ultimately restricted to 8-167.

Australia will now meet the winner of Friday's second semi-final between England and South Africa.

In a game where the momentum swung wildly between the fierce rivals, early wickets had left India wobbly at 3-28 in the fourth over of their chase, but Rodrigues and Kaur refused to go into their shells, swinging the momentum back in their side's favour.

Shafali Verma (9) was the first to fall, trapped on the pads by Megan Schutt, and Smriti Mandhana (2) followed in the same manner to Ashleigh Gardner an over later, with Australia's canny review paying off.

A horrible mix-up between Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia saw the latter run out for four.

Kaur had shucked off illness to take her spot in the match and made the most of a life on 36, sharing in a 69-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues (43 from 24) that laid the foundation for India's chase, leading them to 3-93 at the midway point of the innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur hit a series of outrageous shots to put India in charge // Getty

With Australia's attack under serious pressure for the first time this tournament, Meg Lanning threw the ball to Brown and the move paid off immediately after drinks, with Rodrigues' attempt to guide a 117km bouncer over the head of Alyssa Healy instead gifting the 'keeper a simple catch.

Brown almost had the key wicket of Kaur on 36 an over later but Healy put down the sharp edge and the India captain capitalised, bringing up her half-century off 32 balls.

But just two balls later Kaur's bat jammed in the pitch as she attempted a quick single, forcing her to depart run out on 51 and prompting the furious India skipper to fling her bat away in disgust.

With India 5-133 and needing 39 off 30 balls, Brown struck again to have the in-form and powerful Ghosh caught in the deep for 14, opening the door for the Australians.

Then, with India needing 20 runs off the final 12 balls and with allrounders Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana at the crease, Jonassen pulled out a clutch 19th over.

Recalled to the XI in place of Alana King after sitting out Australia's last three matches, Jonassen leaked just four runs and removed Rana to leave Gardner 16 runs to defend off the last.

It proved beyond the reach of Sharma, as Australia sealed their spot in Sunday's final.

Earlier, Mooney (54 off 37) led the way with the bat as Australia, while never looking dominant with bat in hand, capitalised on missed chances and poor fielding to reach 4-172.

Healy hit a boundary off the first ball of the match, an echo of the manner in which she started the 2020 final, but there was no repeat of that blazing knock; she found the rope just twice more before frustration won out.

She advanced on Radha Yadav and missed, out stumped on 25 from 26 balls, ending a 52-run opening stand.

Lanning was dropped on one by Richa off off-spinner Sneh Rana, who only came into the India squad on the morning of the match as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar, who was ruled out of the tournament with a respiratory tract infection.

Radha then thought she had a second when Mooney hit the ball straight to Verma at long-on, only for it to go through the India opener's hands and roll into the boundary rope, giving the left-hander a life on 32.

Mooney upped the ante to bring up her second half-century of the tournament off 34 deliveries, but was out shortly after as she looked to continue the attack, with Verma this time holding into the simple chance at backward point.

Lanning was visibly frustrated as she struggled for timing, with the run rate slowing following Mooney's dismissal.

Gardner added some much-needed impetus finding the boundary five times in her 18-ball 31, but Grace Harris (7 off 4) could not do the same during her brief stay in the crease.

Lanning produced her finest shot of the afternoon cutting Shikha Pandey for four in the penultimate over then pounced on a wayward final over from Thakur; she dispatched two full tosses into the stands and sent another wayward delivery down leg to the rope.

Lanning finished on 49 not out off 24 balls, while Thakur finished with 0-43, as Australia reached 4-172.

Earlier, Australia sprung a selection surprise, dropping King and recalling Jonassen for the knockout match.

Jonassen was on the sidelines for Australia's last three games, but selectors backed in the experienced campaigner over King, who had not missed an international game since her debut in January 2022, but who had get to take a wicket at this tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia beat India by five runs

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)