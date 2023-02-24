ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia into decider after dramatic semi-final victory

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, pushed Australia all the way in the T20 World Cup semi-final but the experienced Aussies held on

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

24 February 2023, 03:24 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo