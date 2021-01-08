LIVE: Labuschagne, Smith resume on day two at the SCG

Labuschagne, Pucovski fifties boost Aussies amid the rain

Steve Smith (37 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (67 not out) will resume on day two of the third Test against India at the SCG, where Australia finished 2-166 at stumps on Thursday.

A tighter grip has helped Smith produce his most promising knock of the Vodafone Test series so far, with the unbeaten superstar keen to make the most of his promising start.

Smith's series average was a career-worst 3.33 after Australia's first two Tests against India.

The classy right-hander admitted he let offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin dictate terms in Adelaide and Melbourne.

There were no such issues on day one at the SCG, where Smith stroked two boundaries off Ashwin and looked to be returning to the sort of form he commonly displayed while atop the ICC's batting rankings.

"I wouldn't say aggressive. It was positive," the right-hander told Fox Sports.

"I wanted to put him under a little bit of pressure, which I haven't done so far in this series. It was nice to get one away and free things up a little bit.

"I have been working on a few things, just trying to hold the bat a little tighter.

"I felt like I was getting into good positions.

"It was nice to spend a bit of time out here. A nice little partnership forming with Marnus ... hopefully we can bat for a while on day two."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT