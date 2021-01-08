Vodafone Test Series v India

LIVE: Labuschagne, Smith resume on day two at the SCG

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will look to capitalise on promising starts on the second day of the Sydney Test

AAP

8 January 2021, 11:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo