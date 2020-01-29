ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020

Australia's World Cup dream dashed in quarter-final

Aussies sent packing from Under-19 tournament as India's Kartik Tyagi engineers top-order collapse

AAP

29 January 2020, 07:55 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo