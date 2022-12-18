India v Australia T20Is - Women

Australia win series but lose skipper Healy to injury

Australia took an unassailable series lead over India in Mumbai but the narrow victory was marred by a calf injury that forced Alyssa Healy from the field

Laura Jolly at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

18 December 2022, 04:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo