India hand Aussies first loss of 2022 in Super Over classic

India have taken out a T20I Super Over classic against Australia in front of a sell-out 45,000-strong crowd in Mumbai, with Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh starring with the bat to level the five-game series at one-all.

Set 188 for victory, Mandhana (79 off 49), Ghosh (26no off 13) and Devika Vaidya (11no off 5) did enough to ensure the hosts finished their 20 overs level with the Aussies on 5-187, despite a superb spell from debutant Heather Graham (3-22 off four).

Indian duo Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrate a famous win // Getty

The hosts had needed 14 runs off the final over, sent down by the experienced Megan Schutt, and after a single, four, single, two and another single, Vaidya was left needing six to win or four to tie from the final ball.

She found the boundary, sending the game to a Super Over.

Mandhana (13no off 3) and Ghosh (6 off 2) both cleared the boundary to take 20 runs off Graham – the best super over in women’s T20I history.

Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath then managed just 16 runs off Renuka Thakur, bringing to an end Australia’s unbeaten run across all formats in 2022.

Alyssa Healy leads her team off the field after the Super Over // Getty

The thrilling finale came after Beth Mooney (82no off 54) and McGrath (70no off 51) produced Australia’s highest ever T20I partnership to post 1-187.

India needed to make history with a record chase to level the series, and Shafali Verma got a life on 20 when she was dropped by Schutt in the deep, as India raced to 0-55 at the end of the power play.

Alana King found the breakthrough Australia sorely needed in the ninth over, with Verma caught at extra cover to break India’s 76-run opening stand.

Graham followed up with her first T20I wicket, trapping Jemimah Rodrigues lbw for four.

Given! Graham picks up wicket on T20I debut

With 107 still needed off 62 balls, captain Harmanpreet Kaur arrived in the middle full of intent, dispatching the fifth delivery she faced for six.

But it was the set Mandhana who was the key for India; the left-hander hit King for a six, and then a four to reach her half-century off 37 balls.

The experienced Indian pair brought up a fifty partnership off just 4.4 overs, needing another 57 off the last 34 balls.

Kaur’s innings came to an end on 21 thanks to a brilliant catch from Mooney, handing Graham a second wicket.

It was a night to remember for Heather Graham who took three wickets on debut // Getty

Presented with the toughest challenge of her short captaincy career to date and with no Jess Jonassen to turn to – the spinner sent home earlier in the day with a hamstring injury – Healy turned to Annabel Sutherland.

The wicket of Mandhana may not have come the way Sutherland anticipated, but when the left-hander chopped on attempting a ramp to depart for 79, Australia got the desired result none the less.

With India still needing 40 off 21, Ghosh arrived ready to make a statement; the teenager smashed three sixes off the first six balls she faced, leaving her side needing just 18 runs off the final two overs.

Teenager Richa Ghosh proved vital to India's win // Getty

Earlier, Mooney and McGrath’s unbeaten second-wicket stand of 158 was Australia’s highest-ever T20I partnership, bettering the previous record of 151 set by Mooney and Healy against Bangladesh during the 2020 World Cup.

Remarkably, McGrath – who only made her T20I debut in October 2021 – has already featured in four of Australia’s seven highest ever T20I partnerships.

Living up to their ‘McMooney’ moniker, McGrath and Mooney’s stand on Sunday was their third century partnership in T20Is, from just eight innings batting together.

The pair came together in the fourth over after Healy’s rapid start was abruptly halted by Deepti Sharma, removed for a 15-ball 25.

McGrath got off the mark with a boundary, then had a slice of luck when she was put down by wicketkeeper Ghosh.

The Aussie No.3 ensured India rued the mistake as she picked up where she left off in her unbeaten 40 in Friday’s opening game.

At the other end, Mooney played a more patient hand early; when Australia reached 1-80 at the 10-over mark, she was on 18 off 20 balls to McGrath’s 33 off 25.

McGrath reached her half-century off 37 balls with a six, and Mooney likewise hit the accelerator, scoring 64 runs off the next 34 balls she faced.

In the process the left-handed opener passed 2000 career T20I runs, becoming the fastest woman to the milestone in the process.

She reached the mark in 67 innings, just bettering the previous record of 68 held by West Indies great Stafanie Taylor.

Australia’s new-look middle-order of Gardner, Perry, debutant Phoebe Litchfield and Sutherland were left cooling their heels on the bench, as India managed to take just one Australian wicket – that of Healy – for a second consecutive match.

Prior to the match, Healy presented Litchfield with T20I cap No.60, while McGrath handed cap No.59 to Graham, the pair replacing Jonassen (hamstring) and Grace Harris (illness) in the Australian XI.

The action now moves to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, where the final three T20Is will be played.

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kesavarajugari Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: Match tied (India won the Super Over)

3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol