Aussies thrash India in low-scoring World Cup warm-up

Brown takes four as Aussies thump India in Cup warm-up

Australia have started their T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note, sealing a 43-run victory over India in a low-scoring warm-up clash at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Electing to bat first, the Aussies found themselves in trouble at 8-79 in difficult batting conditions before a rear guard effort from No.9 and No.10 Jess Jonassen (22no off 14) and Georgia Wareham (32no off 17) helped the defending champions reach 9-129.

Darcie Brown then led the way with the ball taking 4-17 as India were bowled out for 86 in 15 overs.

Alyssa Healy did not bat as she continues her comeback from a calf injury, but in positive signs for Australia, she kept wicket during India’s chase and is expected to reunite with Beth Mooney at the top of the order for Wednesday’s second warm-up against Ireland.

India meanwhile were without Harmanpreet Kaur; the India captain had struggled with a left shoulder complaint during her team’s tri-series final loss to South Africa last week and sat out the first of her team’s two practice games.

Jess Jonassen impressed with the bat before she picked up a wicket // Getty

A worn-looking Newlands pitch was used for the only warm-up match at the venue and after Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first, the Aussies found themselves in early trouble at 3-10.

India quick Shikha Pandey, who was recently recalled to the national side after missing both last year’s ODI World Cup and Commonwealth Games, made an immediate impact as she had Lanning caught behind without scoring, then Tahlia McGrath out for two.

With pressure building, Mooney called Ellyse Perry through for a quick single but the allrounder was caught short by a direct hit from Radha Yadav, forced to depart for one.

Mooney occupied the cease for 33 balls but also struggled in the tricky conditions, holing out to left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad on 28.

Beth Mooney hit 28 against India // Getty

Ashleigh Gardner provided the fightback, reaching the boundary twice and clearing it once in a 17-ball 22, but after she departed the wickets continued to tumble; Grace Harris (4), Annabel Sutherland (4) and Heather Graham (8) all departing in quick succession leaving Australia 8-79.

Jonassen and Wareham managed to arrest the slide and add crucial runs for Australia – the latter striking three sixes including one massive blow that not only cleared the fence but the block of seating behind it – taking Australia to 8-129.

Wareham top-scored with 32 not out in her first innings since returning to the Aussie squad, while Jonassen was unbeaten on 22 off 14.

Kim Garth then had India on the back foot immediately when she removed Jemimah Rodrigues (0) with the fourth ball of the innings, and despite some wayward bowling from the Aussie quicks – who gave away 18 runs in total from wides – India’s batters likewise struggled on the worn Newlands pitch.

Brown led the way with 4-17 off three overs, accounting for Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (0) and Richa Ghosh (5) before returning late to take the final wicket of Anjali Sarvani (11).

The remaining Aussie bowlers split honours between them; Perry (1-22 off two), Gardner (2-16 off three) and Jonassen (1-2 off one) sharing the honours.

With teams able to utilise their entire squads Australia were able to be flexible, but Lanning used just seven options, not calling upon Megan Schutt or either of her leg-spinners Alana King and Wareham, while Jonassen delivered a single over.

Australia have a second practice match against Ireland in Stellenbosch on Wednesday to continue fine-tuning for Saturday’s opener against New Zealand.

The low-scoring clash at Newlands was in stark contrast to England’s high-scoring warm-up against hosts South Africa in Stellenbosch.

Led by Sophia Dunkley’s 19-ball 59, England amassed 7-246 from their 20 overs.

Alice Capsey (61 off 33) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt (51 off 25) chimed in with fifties of their own, while Marizanne Kapp (1-51 off four), Ayabonga Khaka (0-49 off four) and Sune Luus (0-21 off one) copped the brunt of England’s assault.

Aggressive knocks from Chloe Tryon (65 off 23) and Nadine de Klerk (50no off 27) put England under pressure in response but the Proteas fell 17 runs short, restricted to 9-229.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)