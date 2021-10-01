Aussies, lightning strike after Mandhana's ton

Any hopes of a result in this one-off CommBank Test between Australia and India were dealt a significant blow on Friday when rain again brought an early close to play, with the tourists 5-276.

Only 101.5 overs have been possible across two days of this four-day clash at Metricon Stadium, which has been highlighted by Smriti Mandhana's outstanding maiden Test hundred.

The Indian opener picked up where she left off today, and her bright early stroke-play was well suited to the blue skies and optimism that accompanied the earlier 2pm start.

Mandhana posts first Test hundred, finishes with 127

Mandhana (127) needed just 25 balls to move from 80 to 101, the left-hander fittingly bringing up her milestone with two pulled fours from Ellyse Perry in the space of three balls.

It could have been a much different story. Perry's second ball of the day was a full toss that seemed to surprise Mandhana, who skewed the ball out towards point, where Beth Mooney looked to have taken an excellent diving catch just above the grass.

Replays however showed the bowler had over-stepped. Mandhana survived and we were spared the 'catch controversy' discussion that appeared destined to follow.

The 25-year-old made the most of her life, with perhaps the pick of her 23 boundaries a straight drive past Annabel Sutherland to move into the 90s.

At the other end, Punam Raut's occupation of the crease continued, and the pair's partnership extended to 102 before Ashleigh Gardner finally made the breakthrough when Mandhana chipped straight to Tahlia McGrath at a short catching mid-off.

Aussies denied crucial Mandhana breakthrough

It brought to an end another disappointing period for the Australians, whose fast bowlers again looked a touch too short with the ball, while a couple more misfields punctuated proceedings.

But the wicket of Mandhana and an excellent spell soon after from Sutherland offered a spark for the hosts.

The 19-year-old Victorian allrounder had bolted into the side off the back of a standout performance with the ball in last Sunday's third ODI, and she delivered similarly here, settling into a long spell during which she bowled a slightly fuller length to have the Indians playing and missing.

At the other end, Sophie Molineux replaced the economical Gardner and in her second over, the left-arm finger spinner had her second wicket of the innings in unusual circumstances.

Raut (36) pushed forward at a flighted delivery that pitched and spun, and looked to have beaten the outside edge. A half appeal ensued, and despite a shake of the head from the umpire, the right-hander promptly walked, voluntarily ending her 165-ball occupation of the crease.

Raut given not out, but walks to hand Aussies a third wicket

After the dinner break, Perry got her first chance with the second new ball under lights, and the veteran bowler finally settled into a nice rhythm.

Against the right-handed Mithali Raj and the left-handed Yastika Bhatia, Perry bowled her best spell of the series to date. In her 250th match for her country, the 30-year-old appeared to grow in confidence after she began with a maiden to Yastika, and a short time later she had Raj edging to Mooney at a floating fourth slip, who spilled the hot chance.

Undeterred, Perry pressed on, finding her line, swinging the ball and troubling Raj with some extra bounce in a much-improved display.

And with the sixth over of the spell, she was finally rewarded with her first wicket of the series. Ironically it came from a delivery that strayed onto Yastika's pads, as the left-hander got a leading edge that flew out to Mooney in the gully.

Annabel Sutherland lighting fast to run out Mithali Raj. India 5-274

Six overs later, as the run rate slowed and the pressure built, Raj was run-out by a terrific piece of fielding from Sutherland at midwicket, who capitalised on the batter's hesitation and threw the stumps down at the striker's end to leave the India skipper just short of her ground.

With the Australians circling and Deepti Sharma (12no) and Taniya Bhatia (0no) still relatively new to the crease, another sub-tropical storm blew in, bringing play to a frustratingly early end.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Tania Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 4-2 on points

