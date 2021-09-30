LIVE: Storms stop play after India's bright start

Young Aussie quartet capped in Baggy Green

The CommBank Test between Australia and India is being broadcast in Australia on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports and ABC radio

Session times: 2.30pm - 4.30pm | 5.10pm - 8.45pm | 9.05pm - 10.30pm (all times AEST)

Australia will hunt India wickets under lights, with play on day one of the CommBank Test on the Gold Coast to resume at 7.20pm following a delay due to lightning and rain.

Play has been extended by one hour after the lengthy delay, with a minimum of 87 overs to be bowled.

Before the storm arrived, Australia had endured a tough start to the pink-ball encounter, with the tourists 1-101 at dinner on the opening day.

Sent in to bat after Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss at Metricon Stadium, left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana was imperious as she and Shafail Verma put together a 93-run opening wicket stand.

Mandhana raced to her half-century off 51 deliveries in the opening hour and despite slowing after the drinks break was unbeaten on 64 at the end of the session.

Puman Raut was the other not out batter for India, on one.

Australia named four debutantes for the match in Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham and Stella Campbell.

Brown and Sutherland had nervy starts to their Test careers, Brown going for 0-28 off her four overs while 19-year-old Sutherland had a couple of fumbles in the field including dropping Verma when the Indian opener was on 25.

Sutherland's spill was the third time Verma rode her luck in her knock, with edges earlier in her innings twice eluding Lanning at first slip as Australia pressed for a wicket.

India were 0-70 at drinks with Mandhana the main aggressor, hitting 11 fours on her way to her third Test 50.

After the drinks break, Australia turned to spin to stem the runs with Sophie Molineux and Ashleigh Gardner operating in tandem.

Molineux eventually got the breakthrough for Australia, luring Verma to chance her arm once too often with the Indian opener slicing a shot to Tahlia McGrath at mid-off to fall for 31.

Molineux ended the session with 1-18 from nine overs.

India have selected two debutantes in Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh, with the Test the fourth match of the multi-format series.

Australia holds a 4-2 points lead after winning two of the three one-day internationals with four points on offer for the winner of the sole Test before three T20Is.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Tania Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 4-2 on points

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets

Sep 24: Australia won by five wickets

Sep 26: India won by two wickets

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast