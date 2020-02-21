LIVE: Aussies bowling first against India

Molly Strano has bolted into Australia's XI for their T20 World Cup opener against India at Sydney Showground Stadium, while teenager allrounder Annabel Sutherland will also line up for the hosts.

Australia will bowl first after captain Meg Lanning won the toss.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Strano was not even in Australia's 15-player squad until Thursday, when she was parachuted in as a replacement for injured fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, who was ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury.

The off-spinner forms a three-prong spin attack for Australia alongside left-armer Jess Jonassen and off-spinning allrounder Ashleigh Gardner.

Strano was the leading wicket taker in the Rebel WBBL earlier this summer and boasts a strong record against hard-hitting India opener Shafali Verma, having dismissed the 16-year-old five times in seven meetings across the last two months.

Sutherland, who only made her international debut earlier this month, joins Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Delissa Kimmince in Australia's pace ranks.

Missing out are leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and seamer Nicola Carey, while spin-bowling allrounders Sophie Molineux and Erin Burns also remain on the sidelines.

Molineux hasn't played since suffering a corked thigh during the T20I Tri-Series earlier this month and underwent a fitness test following Australia's training session on Thursday.

Burns has yet to play since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early January, but was said to be available for selection by captain Lanning on Thursday.

Veda Krishnamuthy won the battle for the final batting spot in India's XI ahead of Harleen Deol and Richa Gosch, while Harmanpreet Kaur's team will also field a strong spin attack led by left-armer Rajeshwari Gayakwad, leggie Poonam Yadav and off-spinner Deepti Sharma.

This is the first international match played at Showground Stadium, but the Australians had an early look at the conditions when they played a warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI at the venue last month.

"We played here a couple of weeks ago and there is a really good deck and outfield," Lanning told reporters on Thursday.

"We are expecting the same (on Friday).

"I know they have put a lot of hard work in to get the ground ready for tomorrow and I am sure it will be a really good wicket, an outfield that creates a good contest."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

