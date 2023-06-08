ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Head, Smith dine out after being sent in at the Oval

A massive fourth-wicket partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head has put Australia in a dominant position after day one in London

Andrew Ramsey at the Oval

8 June 2023, 06:00 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

