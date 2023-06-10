Indian challenge finally comes as Aussies eye imposing total

Well-rested Marnus finds runs as Australian lead nears 300

A World Test Championship Final that seemed within Australia's grasp at the start of day three had swung intriguingly in the balance seven hours later after India's belated runs and early wickets loosened their rivals' grip on the hefty prize.

A double-strike by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the shadows of stumps saw Australia finish 4-123, holding a still sizeable lead of 296 but far from comfortable given the game's fluctuating nature.

Jadeja snared the vital wickets of first innings century makers Steve Smith and Travis Head in a frantic final session, giving rise to speculation spin might yet play a decisive role in the final days on a pitch that has thus far proved a haven for the quicks.

https://t.co/CAC5IeXwcs pic.twitter.com/0br6BEECIc Jadeja gets his man!Head chips a return catch and now Australia are four down, leading by 284. #WTCFinal June 9, 2023

With warm weather forecast for London across the weekend, Australia's hopes of setting an impregnable victory target of 400 or more rest with not out pair Marnus Labuschagne (41) and Cameron Green (7).

India looked to be playing solely for the $US800,000 runners-up purse when they slumped to 6-152 in the day's first over, still 317 runs shy of Australia's first innings tally, until Ajinkya Rahane breathed life back into the contest as well as his own floundering Test career.

Recalled to the middle-order for the first time in almost 18 months with Shreyas Iyer absent, Rahane withstood all Australia could hurl at him on a pitch as far removed from India's spin surfaces as London is from Lucknow, and top-scored with 89 in a dogged stay of more than four hours.

And while Australia's current advantage is neither negligible nor insurmountable, India's lower-order batting effort aided by their opponents' profligacy gave their bowlers something to aim at across the final session and half today.

Emboldened by the rearguard runs, it took them just 21 deliveries to land the next counter-punch when David Warner was trapped on the crease in which he had been gouging a trench on the opening day and nicked off trying to force through the off-side.

Warner's early exit seemed to catch Australia number three Labuschagne napping as he reposed with feet up in the dressing room, but given the productivity of his team's openers on English pitches of late it might pay for him to instead assume a sprinter's crouch for the remainder of the summer.

Since the start of the previous Ashes campaign in the UK four years ago, Australia's opening stands have yielded 2, 13, 11, 13, 12, 10, 1, 0, 5, 18, 2 and 2 at a first-wicket average of less than 7.5 per innings.

Any drowsiness Labuschagne might have carried to the wicket having been rudely roused was shaken loose when he was smashed on the glove by the second ball he faced from Mohammed Siraj, a recurring theme on a pitch that has exhibited wildly variable bounce since day one.

It heralded a wild final session during which Australia effectively threw away top-order wickets in the pursuit of quick runs with the apparent view that survival is fraught on such an ornery surface and you're therefore better trying to get 'em before the bowlers get you.

Usman Khawaja flashed expansively at a ball he might easily have let pass, the usually inscrutable Smith succumbed to a rare rush of blood as he charged down the pitch at Jadeja and heaved a skied catch to point, and Head perished after a half-hour stay of pure mayhem.

The susceptibility against short-pitched bowling India tried to exploit against Head earlier in the match became an obsession today with Siraj bowling exclusively bouncers at the left-hander with three fielders on the leg side boundary.

True to type, Head chose to take it on and flayed a six barely beyond the reach of deep fine leg, then opted to take the helter-skelter approach to Jadeja and was dropped on the boundary (bringing another six) two balls before he thrashed a chest-high return catch.

Through that period of pandemonium, Labuschagne was a picture of proper cricket shots and studied defence despite wearing repeated blows as Australia ensured India will need to make history if they are to prise the WTC mace and $US1.6 million winner's booty from their grasp.

The highest successful fourth innings run chase at The Oval to date is England's 263 when they snuck home by one wicket to win the fifth Test of the 1902 Ashes series, thanks to a century by their number seven batter Gilbert Jessop.

And no team across 104 previous Tests at the ground since 1880 has held a first innings lead of 173 or more and ended up losing.

But as was pointed out repeatedly in the lead-up to this historic first 'neutral' Test in south London, the Oval has never before hosted a five-day international in June when conditions are decidedly different to their traditional late summer fixture.

Certainly, it's been a while since fast bowlers have been able to extract a similar measure of assistance from a pitch more traditionally known for aiding spinners than this current iteration of Test tracks.

The only sight more common than fielders in pointless pursuit of balls skating across the carefully clipped outfield towards the boundary rope has been team physiotherapists charging out from the dressing room to provide running repairs to battered batters.

Throughout his invaluable 156-minute innings of 51, India seamer Shardul Thakur copped regular blows to his hands and forearms from deliveries that reared off a reasonable length, most often sent down by Pat Cummins.

Shardul Thakur was in the firing line for his entire innings // ICC via Getty

Having gone to the wicket just two balls into the third day, after keeper K.S. Bharat had his stumps rearranged by Scott Boland without addition to the overnight score, Thakur quickly learned of the perils that accompanied batting on a pitch that sported a curious combination of green grass and widening cracks.

The ball after he was rapped on the fingers and required medical attention, the 31-year-old was struck flush on the right arm by Australia's skipper prompting another mercy dash from the team doctor.

Thakur decided it would be prudent to don a protective bandage on the damaged forearm, but after wearing another blow to the hand as Cummins kept hammering that lively length he went for a more substantial arm guard to prevent further damage.

Rahane, his batting partner throughout the 109-run stand for the seventh wicket that hauled India back into a contest that appeared gone during today's opening over, had worn his share of blows the previous evening when he was clattered on the helmet and struck on the glove.

But while they routinely flinched in pain, neither batter took a backward step and slowly made batting appear a more straightforward exercise as the boundaries began to flow.

By midway through the opening session it was Australia's turn to feel the pain, but that was largely the result of self-inflicted wounds.

Having granted Rahane a reprieve on 17 Thursday evening when the recalled India veteran was adjudged lbw only for closer inspection to reveal Cummins had overstepped, they gifted Thakur a life when the potentially troublesome lower-order batter had scored just eight.

Thakur had offered a half-chance before he scored when he edged a steepling delivery from Scott Boland over the head of Khawaja at third slip, with the Australia fielder's attempt to haul in the unlikely catch one-handed proving unsuccessful.

There was no such mitigation when, barely four overs later, Thakur steered a ball from Cummins into the usually cavernous mitts of Green, only for the renowned gully specialist to turf the waist-high chance directed straight at him.

Green's 'catch for the ages' ends Rahane's resistance

Those who have witnessed Green's evolution to become one of Australia's most reliable close-to-the-wicket catchers claim it was the first chance the allrounder has turfed, and both he and Cummins seemed stunned by the outcome.

That disappointment was compounded by painful first-hand knowledge of how damaging Thakur can prove with bat in (albeit throbbing) hand, given he combined with debutant Washington Sundar to pile on 123 in an eighth-wicket union that brought India a famous series-clinching win at the Gabba in 2021.

It also heralded more than an hour of escalating angst for the Australians who saw opportunities created but not grasped, line-ball decisions turn against them and the increasingly enlivened pro-India crowd taunting from the terraces.

Soon after Rahane reached his first Test half-century in almost 18 months, the introduction of Green into the bowling attack saw Australia convinced they had him trapped in front but while their review confirmed the ball would have grazed leg stump, umpire Chris Gaffaney's not out decision stood.

On reaching 72, Rahane threw his hands at a ball from Cummins that took the edge and flew high to the left of David Warner at slip but, with 'keeper Alex Carey deciding it was the fielder's catch, it rebounded from Warner's outstretched hand and flew to the fence for four.

Then, in the over prior to lunch with the partnership already beyond 100, Cummins finally won agreement from umpire Richard Illingworth on an lbw shout against Thakur (on 36) only for replays to confirm once again the wicket was void because he had delivered a no-ball.

Australia rue missed chances in wasteful first session

When Cummins got Thakur to flash at the next delivery that zipped through to Carey, Australia called for a review in the hope they might jag a wicket against the run of fortune.

But when the subsequent examination showed no evidence on which to convict, the crowd erupted in a chorus of chants and jeers that echoed into the lunch break with India 6-260 and just over 200 runs adrift.

While the wheels might not have entirely come loose for Australia during a session that yielded a solitary wicket for 109 runs from 22 overs, the nuts surely needed a little tightening during the break and it was Cummins who got things back on track.

With the final ball of his first over after the adjournment, he removed Rahane thanks to a stunning one-handed grab by Green at gully that made his earlier blemish seem all the more perplexing.

Rahane was eyeing his first Test century since his epic innings in the 2020-21 Boxing Day Test having taken over the captaincy from Virat Kohli for the remainder of that tour, and might have thought he was four runs nearer that goal when he slashed past Green's right shoulder.

But he hadn't counted on the 24-year-old's vast wingspan and lightning reflexes, and even though the chance had all-but passed him before he threw out a paw he was able to pluck it as if grabbing at a fly.

Two overs later, Cummins tilted back Umesh Yadav's middle stump with a delivery that might well have done for many a more accomplished batter, and shortly after posting his fourth Test 50 from just 15 innings, Thakur's vigil was ended when he flashed once too often at Green.

However, there remained time for Cummins' men to suffer one final indignity when India's last man Mohammed Siraj was adjudged lbw to Green but immediately reviewed the call as the fielding team made for the pavilion only to be summoned back when it was shown he'd hit it first.

When the innings did end an over later, the deficit that at one stage looked likely to extend beyond 300 had been trimmed to around half that and it was the turn of Australia's batters to feel the pressure.

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Find out everything you need to know for the World Test Championship Final here