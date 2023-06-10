ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Indian challenge finally comes as Aussies eye imposing total

India had their best day of the Test with bat and ball but Australia's lead is nudging 300 runs, a target that is neither negligible nor insurmountable

Andrew Ramsey at the Oval

10 June 2023, 03:24 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo