ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Aussies' run-rate boosting win soured by injury worries

Aaron Finch found form in combination with a rampant Marcus Stoinis, before five wickets in 12 balls ripped through Ireland's top-order on their way to a comfortable win at the Gabba

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

31 October 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

