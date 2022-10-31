Aussies' run-rate boosting win soured by injury worries

Finch, Stoinis fire in crucial win over Ireland

Australia kept their T20 World Cup title defence hopes alive with a comfortable win over Ireland, a result nonetheless soured by multiple injuries including one to Aaron Finch after the captain had put in a match-winning hand at the Gabba.

A hampered Finch led a stunted Aussie innings in which their middle-order struggled to come to grips with a slower-than-normal Gabba surface and a well-drilled Irish attack still riding high after beating England last week.

The tournament hosts still set Ireland an imposing 180 to win but their chase was over almost before it began, losing five wickets in a 12-ball period of madness during their Powerplay.

But the net run rate (NRR) boost they craved ended up not being as big as it could have been after Ireland slumped to 5-25, due largely to Lorcan Tucker's remarkable lone hand.

'Unbelievable fielding!' McCarthy turns Superman in Brisbane

The wicketkeeper stood up to Australia's vaunted attack, playing the innings of his life and even had his side dreaming of another unlikely victory when he left the equation at 44 needed from the final three overs.

But Tucker was left stranded on 71no from 48 balls after running out of partners as,Pat Cummins, who dropped him on 30, made up for his error with a one-run third-to-last over that helped Australia seal a 42-run win

The Aussies' all-important NRR, that could decide whether they qualify for the semi-finals, lifted to -0.304, still below England on 0.239.

Australia finished their bowling innings with Matthew Wade handed the captaincy reins, while they required three separate substitute fielders for Finch (right hamstring twinge), Tim David (left hamstring) and Marcus Stoinis (also hamstring).

Early signs suggested Finch's injury was of the most concern for the defending T20 world champions given the 35-year-old's history of hamstring injuries.

Finch, who will go for medical scans on Tuesday, batted for all but 19 balls of Australia's innings and then took to the field for the start of his side's stint with the ball, before pulling up in discomfort after a sprint and came off the field.

David, after struggling to clear the rope during his innings of 15 off 10, did not field at all as he nursed what a team spokesperson termed "hamstring soreness", while Stoinis then came off the ground after bowling a solitary over and did not return.

Zampa claimed 2-19 from his four overs // Getty

Australia's bowlers had proved too much for Ireland's top order as Mitchell Starc (2-43 from four overs) rearranged the woodwork of Curtis Campher (for a golden duck) and George Dockrell (four-ball duck). Pat Cummins (2-28) did the same for Andrew Balbirnie after the Ireland captain had deposited him for a huge six.

A fired-up Glenn Maxwell (2-14 and the match-sealing run-out) joined the party with a two-wicket Powerplay over, dismissing dangermen Paul Stirling and Harry Tector to put the result beyond doubt.

It was Finch's measured hand that had underpinned the hosts reaching 5-179, soaking up some early pressure amid some skilful new-ball bowling from the world's 12th-ranked T20 International side before hitting three sixes.

More importantly for the Aussie skipper who has struggled to find his fluent best in this tournament, Finch played the anchor role superbly, a task they have identified as being crucial in a team stacked with power but no Steve Smith.

Barry McCarthy had a night to remember with the wickets of each member of the Australian top three, removing David Warner and Mitch Marsh with the first balls of his opening two overs.

Lorcan Tucker played a lone hand for Ireland with 71no // Getty

But his best came on the long-on boundary when he leapt to stop what appeared a certain Stoinis six and athletically kept the ball in play and, despite requiring some attention from medical staff after a heavy fall, returned to claim the prized wicket of Finch.

Highly-rated left-arm speedster Josh Little was also superb, conceding just 21 from his four overs, dismissing power hitters Stoinis and Maxwell and hitting some clutch yorkers in a four-run penultimate over of the Aussie innings.

Paceman Mark Adair's 26-run, 11-ball nightmare over on the other hand ensured he finished with the equal-worst figures (0-59 from four overs) of this World Cup.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: Match abandoned vs. England

Oct 31: Beat Ireland by 42 runs

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture