LIVE: NZ spinners causing Aussies headaches

Maxwell, Agar fire Aussies in must-win third T20I

Australia will bat first in the must-win fourth T20 at Wellington with an unchanged XI.

Aaron Finch's side kept the series alive with a thumping win on Wednesday and must secure another victory to force a decider on Sunday.

New Zealand will be hoping to seal the series tonight, making one change - Mitch Santner in for Mark Chapman.

Finch is confident given the progression of the Australians from dire in Christchurch, to competitive in Dunedin, to emphatic in Wellington.

"All in all, in the three games we've improved in each one which is a really pleasing sign," Finch said.

Finch rebounds from form slump with fine half-century

New Zealand have been boosted by the availability of all-rounder Mitch Santner, who missed game three with a cold.

The 29-year-old isolated himself and got a COVID test to be on the safe side but was cleared on Thursday night.

Finch said he was glad to hear Santner was on the mend, but that it was bad news for Australia.

"He's a great T20 player, a brilliant international cricketer and someone who helps structure-up their side really well with four guaranteed overs (with the ball) and some power at No.7," he said.

At the start of the series, Finch said Australia were likely to do a "bit of information grabbing throughout the series with guys in different roles".

On the surface, that has not happened, with just 13 of the 18-strong squad used to date and just two debutants - Meredith and Josh Philippe - taking to the field.

But Finch insisted there were subtle tweaks that helped with preparation for the October's T20 World Cup in India.

"There have been guys playing really different roles to what they've usually done," he said.

"Ashton Agar (and Adam) Zampa bowling more overs in the powerplay than (they have) done for Australia," he said.

"Mitch Marsh has bat at four and then he's bat at six so there's been a little bit of shuffling around.

"There's definitely some great information that we've gathered so far."

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

1st T20: New Zealand won by 53 runs

2nd T20: New Zealand won by four runs

3rd T20: Australia won by 64 runs

4th T20: March 5, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 7, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 10am AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo