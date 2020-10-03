Lanning, spinners star as Aussies cruise to victory

Australia extend winning streak in style

It was 12 months between matches for Australia's red-hot ODI team but in a little under 83 overs at Allan Border Field on Saturday they showed little had really changed, powering to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand with 98 balls to spare in the first match of the Rose Bowl Series.

Australia made only one personnel change from the T20I side that accounted for the White Ferns 2-1 earlier this week, with young allrounder Annabel Sutherland debuting in place of Delissa Kimmince, who was nursing hamstring soreness.

QUICK SINGLE Sutherland debuts as Australia bowl in first ODI

And it was one stark Sutherland fact that underlined the one-sided nature of this rivalry in recent times: the 18-year-old had not been born when New Zealand last held the Rose Bowl.

The White Ferns never remotely looked like threatening Australia's extension of that dominance into a third decade (the Kiwis last won the trophy in February 1999, while there was a drawn Rose Bowl Series in February 2009), but in fairness to Sophie Devine's team, they are far from the only ones; these golden girls have now won 19 consecutive ODIs, stretching back to March 2018. It is already the longest streak in women's ODI history, and a clean sweep in this three-match series will see them level Ricky Ponting's 2003 team at the overall world record mark of 21.

Perry presents Sutherland with Aussie ODI cap No.143

In the build-up to the match, Australia head coach Matthew Mott said he expected spin to play a major role in the series, and so it proved, as the slow bowlers strangled the White Ferns batters from the moment leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (2-23) took the ball in the 11th over.

By that point, Meg Lanning's decision to bowl first already looked a shrewd one, with her opening pace pair Megan Schutt (1-36) and Sutherland (1-33) taking a wicket apiece to shake the Kiwis' top-order foundations.

Sutherland was particularly impressive, bowling with notable pace and finding some bounce and seam in the fresh wicket. It was a combination of those elements that earned the young Victorian her first ODI wicket, when Kiwis star Amy Satterthwaite edged through to Lanning, who took a sharp catch at first slip.

Australia's spin attack stole the show from there, with Wareham and left-arm orthodox pair Jess Jonassen (2-29) and Sophie Molineux (2-28) wreaking havoc on New Zealand's middle order. All three were exceptionally economical, ticking along at under 2.5 runs per over as the visitors batted themselves into trouble.

Sutherland removes Satterthwaite for first ODI scalp

The only exception to that was off-spinner Ash Gardner, who injured a finger while taking the second of her three catches and subsequently left the field. Gardner, who was player of the T20I series, was taken for an X-ray but was not required to bat.

Katey Martin (21 from 44) was the only player in the New Zealand top six to pass 20 and even then, her partnership with Amelia Kerr (7 from 32) crawled along at two runs per over and never looked likely to hurt the Australians.

It wasn't until seventh-wicket pair Katie Perkins and Maddy Green came together that the hosts met some genuine resistance. The two right-handers still had 23 overs to bat when they joined forces and at that point they faced a ring of fielders inside the circle as Australia's spinners sensed a quick kill.

Watch all 10 New Zealand wickets

Yet Green (35 from 49) and Perkins played their cards intelligently, seeing out a couple of maidens as they familiarised themselves with the conditions in which their teammates had struggled.

Green, who calls this venue home with the Brisbane Heat – where she opens the batting – then took the attack to the Australians, depositing Molineux over wide long-on for a couple of sixes.

She repeated the feat against her new Heat captain Jonassen, and with Perkins hitting the rope on three occasions, the partnership hit 60 and was comfortably the best of the innings.

Molineux hit back in the 42nd over, deceiving Green in the air with a delightful delivery that then spun past the right-hander and took her off stump.

Perkins fell soon after as she played on to Nic Carey, and while Hayley Jensen also chipped in with a late-innings cameo of 21, the Kiwis total seemed unlikely to be enough to prevent Australia from making it seven consecutive ODI wins against their trans-Tasman rivals.

Alyssa Healy (26 from 27) kick-started Australia's run chase with a flurry of boundaries, the dynamic opener cruising along at a run-a-ball when, after facing out a maiden from New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, she popped up a chance off Rosemary Mair that was well caught by Kerr at midwicket.

Lanning came to the middle averaging 59 against New Zealand and that figure ticked past 60 in a matter of minutes, the Australia skipper settling into her work with a minimum of fuss.

There was an all-too brief moment of intrigue when Devine began bowling on and outside off stump to her opposing skipper – just as she had done to Healy – with a heavily-stacked off-side field.

Lanning leads from the front with captain's knock

It looked like the beginnings of something for New Zealand – who have been put to the sword by Lanning on so many occasions – yet it didn't last; after one effective over, Devine strayed onto the right-hander's pads, and the Australian released the pressure with a beautifully-timed flick for six behind square that put her on her way.

At the other end, Haynes played patiently for her 44 from 62 deliveries, surpassing Leah Poulton (289 runs) as the highest ODI run-scorer at this venue in the process.

When she departed after mistiming a pull shot from Hayley Jensen to Perkins at midwicket, Australia were already within 75 runs from victory and while Beth Mooney (16 from 25) was well caught by Suzie Bates from Mair after never quite settling into her innings, the only question through the afternoon was how quickly the hosts would knock off the remaining runs.

With Lanning in control, the answer was always going to be sooner rather than later. After the skipper passed 50, she and new partner Molineux completed set about completing the formalities, and it was Lanning who sealed proceedings with a beautifully struck six over long off.

There was late concern for New Zealand when Bates injured her shoulder in a valiant attempt to save a Molineux boundary, and was forced to leave the field. It was the last thing the tourists needed on a difficult day; if their veteran batter is unavailable for the final two matches, the mountain they have to climb looms as that little bit steeper.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: New Zealand won by five wickets

First ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

