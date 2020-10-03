CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

Lanning, spinners star as Aussies cruise to victory

Australia claim their 19th consecutive ODI victory as they easily account for New Zealand in the first Rose Bowl one-dayer

Adam Burnett at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

3 October 2020, 05:00 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo