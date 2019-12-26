LIVE: Smith strokes Boxing Day half-century

Boxing Day evenly poised after Labuschagne wicket

Marnus Labuschagne's fifth-straight Test half-century helped Australia to 3-155 against New Zealand at tea on day one of the Domain Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

After the tourists sent Australia in to bat, Labuschagne looked on track to keep his record of a century in each Test this summer in tact before he was bowled on 63.

Already the leading run-scorer for 2019, Labuschagne combined with Steve Smith for an 83-run partnership for the third wicket.

Smith brought up a half-century of his own shortly after the tea break.

Labuschagne is yet to score less than 50 in any innings this summer, having passed the milestone in nine of his past 12 innings dating back to the start of the Ashes.

However, he was unfortunate in his dismissal on Thursday, as he left a ball from Neil Wagner that hit his elbow and fell onto the top of his off stump.

Regardless though, his innings came at a crucial time after the Black Caps struck twice in the opening session.

Smith, meanwhile, has had to battle hard.

But on a ground where the superstar batsman has scored centuries in his past four Test innings at, there have been ominous signs for New Zealand.

The former captain gloriously drove and then pulled Tim Southee for two boundaries in the first over after lunch.

He and Labuschagne then whacked spinner Mitch Santner out of the attack after drinks, taking 17 off an over in which both Australians cleared the rope once.

It comes after New Zealand's decision to bowl first originally looked the right one under overcast conditions and with a tinge of green on the pitch.

Left-armer Trent Boult produced a pearler to bowl Joe Burns for a golden duck in the opening over, with one that swung back at the right-handed and nipped back between bat and pad.

David Warner fell to a spectacular Tim Southee catch at second slip for 41, edging off Wagner with his feet stuck to the crease.

The wicket brought the MCG to life with thousands of Black Caps fans rejoicing and enjoying their first Boxing Day Test in 32 years.

Almost 80,000 spectators are in attendance, with large pockets of New Zealanders among the crowd.

Travis Head kept his spot in the Australian XI after the hosts opted against calling up Michael Neser and instead maintained a four-prong bowling attack.

Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

