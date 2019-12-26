Domain Test Series v New Zealand

LIVE: Smith strokes Boxing Day half-century

Steve Smith passes fifty soon after tea, while Marnus Labuschagne was denied yet another Test century after he chopped on in odd circumstances

AAP

26 December 2019, 06:30 PM AEST

