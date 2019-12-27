Domain Test Series v New Zealand

LIVE: Smith falls to cracking catch but Head bats on

Travis Head passes fifty after Steve Smith was dismissed for 85 when Neil Wagner's short-ball plan finally came to fruition

27 December 2019, 06:30 PM AEST

