Aussies humble NZ in massive win to kick-start Cup run

Gardner, Healy lead Aussies to thumping win over Kiwis

Australia have kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a major statement, thrashing New Zealand by 97 runs at Paarl's Boland Park.

A blazing half-century from Alyssa Healy (55 off 38) in her return from injury, back up by Meg Lanning (41 off 33) and Ellyse Perry (40 off 22), helped Australia to 9-173 despite a late collapse of 5-19 triggered by the untimely run-out of Grace Harris.

Kayo Mini: Watch Australia v New Zealand

Megan Schutt (2-8) then removed both Suzie Bates (0) and Sophie Devine (0) in the opening over of the White Ferns' chase to immediately put Australia on top.

Australia were dominant with ball in hand, Ashleigh Gardner (5-12) and Schutt leading the way as they skittled their trans-Tasman rivals for 76 in 14 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner claimed a career-best 5-12 // ICC/Getty

Schutt's first delivery had gone for five wides but she didn't miss with her next, bowling Bates.

Devine came into the game with precious little practice having been sidelined with a foot injury and restricted to a moon boot for the past month, and the damaging allrounder's stay in the middle lasted just one delivery as she was trapped lbw.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (14 off 10) made a bright start hitting three boundaries but was forced to depart when Darcie Brown took a low chance off the bowling of Perry, with the television umpire raising eyebrows by overturning the 'not out' soft signal.

A Harris direct hit caught Maddy Green (9 off 8) just short, and just as Amelia Kerr – who had crawled to eight from 22 – started to get going, striking three consecutive boundaries off Tahlia McGrath, she was bowled by Gardner for 21 off 30.

Gardner bowls into the record books with perfection in Paarl

Reeling at 5-51, things got even harder for the Kiwis when Hayley Jensen (3) holed out first ball after drinks, handing Brown her first, before Gardner wrapped up the tail.

Earlier, Devine sent the Aussies in and the move immediately paid off when Beth Mooney was out for a second-ball duck in the opening over.

Eden Carson hung onto a screamer at backward point, intercepting Mooney's drive off Lea Tahuhu (3-37) with a leaping catch to her right.

Healy slotted back into the Australian XI like she had never been away, hitting the first boundary of Australia's World Cup campaign.

She shared a 70-run stand with Lanning, before Amelia Kerr (3-23) intervened in the 10th over, bowling the Australian skipper for 41 off 33.

Lanning voiced her frustration at getting bowled for 41 // ICC/Getty

Gardner's promotion to No.4 lasted just four balls before Tahuhu got a leading edge which ballooned to Carson at backward point, while Healy was out shortly after bringing up a 35-ball half-century, caught on the long on boundary in the 16th over.

Perry got off the mark with a leg glance for four and showed every sign she would be carrying on her recent dominant T20 batting form, smacking three fours and two sixes, but it was her involvement in the run out of Harris in the 17th over which sapped the momentum out of Australia's innings.

Harris had raced to 14 off six when she was left stranded following a mix-up, her dismissal triggering a late-innings collapse as Australia lost 5-19.

QUICK SINGLE Aussie Cup hunt boosted as legend joins camp

Perry was out lbw for 40 off 22 in the 18th over, and Jess Jonassen (8), Alana King (1) and Tahlia McGrath (8) quickly followed.

Facing up for the first time in her T20I career, Brown hit six off two balls to see Australia to 9-173.

Australia will fly to Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Sunday to prepare for Tuesday's clash against Bangladesh, while New Zealand remain in Paarl to meet South Africa on Monday.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (wk), Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)